MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Telegram founder Pavel Durov is being questioned again in France over allegations of illegal content on the platform
PANews reported on July 30 that, according to AFP, Telegram founder Pavel Durov was questioned by a French investigative judge in Paris on Monday regarding the platform's alleged facilitation of
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 10:17
South Korea's central bank establishes a "virtual asset group" and adjusts its digital currency department
PANews reported on July 30th that, according to news1, as discussions regarding the Korean won stablecoin continue to heat up, the Bank of Korea recently established a new "Virtual Asset
BANK
$0.05254
-6.29%
VIRTUAL
$1.1527
-6.52%
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 10:02
Radix founder Dan Hughes passes away unexpectedly, team pledges to continue its vision
PANews reported on July 30th that Dan Hughes, founder and original architect of the Radix network, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday evening from natural causes. Dan Hughes
VISION
$0.00027
-4.79%
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 09:58
Hyperliquid: Last night's API issue was caused by a surge in traffic, and no hacking or vulnerability exploitation occurred.
According to PANews on July 30th, Hyperliquid announced on Discord that between 10:10 PM and 10:47 PM (UTC+8) last night, an API server issue occurred, resulting in delays in sending
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 09:52
Anchorage Digital bought over $1.19 billion worth of Bitcoin in 9 hours
According to a report by PANews on July 30th, Lookonchain reported that Anchorage Digital has purchased a cumulative 10,141 BTC through multiple wallets in the past 9 hours, with a
BTC
$112,344.2
-0.94%
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 09:46
Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets secures $1 million in funding
PANews reported on July 30 that Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets recently completed US$1 million in financing, with investors including Coinbase Ventures, Virtuals Ventures, and Contango Digital Assets.
BILLY
$0.003879
+5.35%
AI
$0.1137
-6.87%
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 09:42
Ark Invest purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine shares on Tuesday
PANews reported on July 30 that according to The Block, Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine Immersion Technologies shares through its three ETFs
INVEST
$0.0004941
+10.98%
BLOCK
$0.1876
+3.70%
ARK
$0.4127
-3.91%
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 09:38
AML Bitcoin founder sentenced to 7 years in prison for multi-million dollar cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering
PANews reported on July 30 that according to The Block , Rowland Marcus Andrade , founder of AML Bitcoin and CEO of NAC Foundation , was sentenced to 84 months
BLOCK
$0.1876
+3.70%
MULTI
$0.07722
+1.83%
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 09:37
Ethereum Foundation: “Ethereum Torch” NFT is now open for minting
PANews reported on July 30th that the Ethereum Foundation announced the launch of a free commemorative "Ethereum Torch" NFT to commemorate Ethereum's tenth anniversary. The minting activity is now open.
NOW
$0.00793
+1.79%
NFT
$0.0000004715
-0.50%
FREE
$0.00009417
-17.10%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
OPEN
$0.0000000931
+43.45%
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 09:33
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Applications for a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins are available, with the first license likely to be issued early next year
According to a July 30th report from PANews and the National Business Daily, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Deputy Chief Executive Chan Wai-min stated at a technical briefing on the regulatory
MIN
$0.02035
-5.61%
Share
PANews
2025/07/30 09:28
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.