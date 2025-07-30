2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Telegram founder Pavel Durov is being questioned again in France over allegations of illegal content on the platform

Telegram founder Pavel Durov is being questioned again in France over allegations of illegal content on the platform

PANews reported on July 30 that, according to AFP, Telegram founder Pavel Durov was questioned by a French investigative judge in Paris on Monday regarding the platform's alleged facilitation of
Share
PANews2025/07/30 10:17
South Korea's central bank establishes a "virtual asset group" and adjusts its digital currency department

South Korea's central bank establishes a "virtual asset group" and adjusts its digital currency department

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to news1, as discussions regarding the Korean won stablecoin continue to heat up, the Bank of Korea recently established a new "Virtual Asset
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05254-6.29%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1527-6.52%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 10:02
Radix founder Dan Hughes passes away unexpectedly, team pledges to continue its vision

Radix founder Dan Hughes passes away unexpectedly, team pledges to continue its vision

PANews reported on July 30th that Dan Hughes, founder and original architect of the Radix network, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday evening from natural causes. Dan Hughes
VisionGame
VISION$0.00027-4.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 09:58
Hyperliquid: Last night's API issue was caused by a surge in traffic, and no hacking or vulnerability exploitation occurred.

Hyperliquid: Last night's API issue was caused by a surge in traffic, and no hacking or vulnerability exploitation occurred.

According to PANews on July 30th, Hyperliquid announced on Discord that between 10:10 PM and 10:47 PM (UTC+8) last night, an API server issue occurred, resulting in delays in sending
Share
PANews2025/07/30 09:52
Anchorage Digital bought over $1.19 billion worth of Bitcoin in 9 hours

Anchorage Digital bought over $1.19 billion worth of Bitcoin in 9 hours

According to a report by PANews on July 30th, Lookonchain reported that Anchorage Digital has purchased a cumulative 10,141 BTC through multiple wallets in the past 9 hours, with a
Bitcoin
BTC$112,344.2-0.94%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 09:46
Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets secures $1 million in funding

Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets secures $1 million in funding

PANews reported on July 30 that Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets recently completed US$1 million in financing, with investors including Coinbase Ventures, Virtuals Ventures, and Contango Digital Assets.
BILLY
BILLY$0.003879+5.35%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1137-6.87%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 09:42
Ark Invest purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine shares on Tuesday

Ark Invest purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine shares on Tuesday

PANews reported on July 30 that according to The Block, Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, purchased another $15.3 million worth of BitMine Immersion Technologies shares through its three ETFs
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0004941+10.98%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1876+3.70%
ARK
ARK$0.4127-3.91%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 09:38
AML Bitcoin founder sentenced to 7 years in prison for multi-million dollar cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering

AML Bitcoin founder sentenced to 7 years in prison for multi-million dollar cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering

PANews reported on July 30 that according to The Block , Rowland Marcus Andrade , founder of AML Bitcoin and CEO of NAC Foundation , was sentenced to 84 months
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1876+3.70%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07722+1.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 09:37
Ethereum Foundation: “Ethereum Torch” NFT is now open for minting

Ethereum Foundation: “Ethereum Torch” NFT is now open for minting

PANews reported on July 30th that the Ethereum Foundation announced the launch of a free commemorative "Ethereum Torch" NFT to commemorate Ethereum's tenth anniversary. The minting activity is now open.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00793+1.79%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004715-0.50%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009417-17.10%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001257-1.17%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000931+43.45%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 09:33
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Applications for a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins are available, with the first license likely to be issued early next year

Hong Kong Monetary Authority: Applications for a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins are available, with the first license likely to be issued early next year

According to a July 30th report from PANews and the National Business Daily, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Deputy Chief Executive Chan Wai-min stated at a technical briefing on the regulatory
Minswap
MIN$0.02035-5.61%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 09:28

Trending News

More

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.