SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million
PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has purchased another 6,744 ETH (US$16.51 million) through Galaxy Digital in the past
PANews
2025/06/21 10:34
SlowMist CISO: Beware of cold wallet crypto scams disguised as official giveaways
PANews reported on June 21 that SlowMist CISO 23pds tweeted to remind people to be wary of cold wallet crypto lottery scams disguised as official ones. Recently, a new type
PANews
2025/06/21 10:26
CoinMarketCap: Malicious code has been identified and removed from the website, and the team is continuing to investigate and take measures to strengthen security
PANews reported on June 21 that CoinMarketCap tweeted that it had identified and deleted malicious code from the website, and the team was continuing to investigate and take measures to
PANews
2025/06/21 10:02
The chaos in the cryptocurrency circle exposed by the IPO boom of crypto companies: If we don’t save ourselves, everyone will run to the next stock market
Original: Empire Compiled/edited by Yuliya, PANews In the crypto market, the uncertainty faced by token investors far exceeds that of the traditional financial market. The frequent occurrence of secondary token
PANews
2025/06/21 10:02
A whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves bought 30,000 ETH in the last 8 hours
PANews reported on June 21 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, [the giant whale/institution that made a profit of US$30.45 million through two ETH waves] continued to
PANews
2025/06/21 09:45
Texas Governor Signs HB 4488 to Protect State Bitcoin Reserve as Permanent Fund
PANews reported on June 21 that according to Crypto Briefing, Texas Governor Greg Abbott passed House Bill No. 4488 (HB 4488), which aims to protect specific state government funds, including
PANews
2025/06/21 09:22
CoinMarketCap: Malicious code on the website has been identified and removed, and all systems have returned to normal
PANews reported on June 21 that CoinMarketCap tweeted that it had identified and deleted the malicious code on the website. All systems have returned to normal. CoinMarketCap is now safe
PANews
2025/06/21 09:01
From DeFi full stack to RWA infrastructure, the "outdated internet celebrity" Arbitrum is becoming the preferred platform for institutional entry
Author: Cheeezzyyyy Compiled by: Tim, PANews In recent years, Arbitrum has not only not stopped expanding, but it is also entering a unique stage of ecological exploration, playing a game
PANews
2025/06/21 09:00
Trader AguilaTrades' BTC long position currently has a floating loss of $7.857 million
PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, AguilaTrades’ BTC long position currently has a floating loss of $7.857 million. The current position is: 3,522
PANews
2025/06/21 08:53
PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time
PANews reported on June 21 that PeckShieldAlert tweeted a reminder that Hacken (HAI) was suspected of being attacked, and market data showed that the price of its token HAI fell
PANews
2025/06/21 08:43
Trending News
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 16.98 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 831.12.