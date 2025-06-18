MEXC Exchange
Polygon Co-creation Spin-offs Business and Launches Independent Zero-Knowledge Project ZisK
PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina and the Polygon zkEVM team he led have transformed into an independent company called Zisk, while
PANews
2025/06/18 22:58
Shanghai’s new e-CNY hub marks China’s subtle play for global monetary influence
Shanghai’s new e-CNY operations center is China’s answer to the stablecoin-led disruption of cross-border finance, signaling that the digital yuan isn’t just for domestic trials anymore, but for an open audition on the global economic stage. On June 18, People’s…
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 22:54
Senate passes GENIUS stablecoin bill amid concerns over systemic risk
The US Senate voted to pass the GENIUS Act, a bill regulating stablecoins, but observers believe lawmakers may have ignored stability concerns in Treasury markets.
PANews
2025/06/18 22:49
US Senate Banking Committee is working on principles for its version of the Crypto Market Structure Act
PANews June 18 news, according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is developing the principles of its version of the Crypto Market Structure Act -
PANews
2025/06/18 22:48
Trump: Iran has contacted us, but it's too late
PANews June 18 news, according to Jinshi, US President Trump revealed today that Iran has contacted the United States. He said that Iran is facing many difficulties and Iran hopes
PANews
2025/06/18 22:46
Blockchain project TAC raises $11.5 million in two rounds of funding, with investors including Hack VC
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Decrypt, the blockchain project TAC announced that it had raised a total of $11.5 million in seed and strategic rounds of financing,
PANews
2025/06/18 22:38
Why are Bitcoin and crypto prices down today?
Geopolitical tensions are weighing on crypto markets, and there are risks of further declines.
Crypto.news
2025/06/18 22:38
Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,957 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 7,430 ETH
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 1,957 BTC (worth $205.89 million) today. Among them, iShares (BlackRock) had a
PANews
2025/06/18 22:35
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by 7.6539 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 33 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 18 that according to investing.com, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), a UK-based listed blockchain company, announced that it purchased 7.6539 bitcoins for 600,000 pounds
PANews
2025/06/18 22:34
IDF says Iran has launched more than 400 ballistic missiles at Israel
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, the Israeli military said that since the outbreak of the Israeli-Iranian conflict on the 13th, Iran has launched more than 400
PANews
2025/06/18 22:26
