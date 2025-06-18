2025-08-03 Sunday

Canaccord: Compliant stablecoins will become the “money layer of the internet”

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CoinDesk, Canaccord Genuity pointed out in a research report released on June 18 that with the passage of the GENIUS Stablecoin Act
PANews2025/06/18 22:21
How to Earn Daily Rewards Using Cutting-Edge Cloud Mining Platform BCC Mining?

CryptoNews2025/06/18 22:21
Pro-Israel hacker group claims to be the hacker behind the attack on Iran's Nobitex and will release the exchange's source code and internal data

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Bitcoin News, Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex was hacked, resulting in a loss of $81.7 million, including permanently destroyed Bitcoins. The pro-Israel hacker
PANews2025/06/18 22:18
GENIUS Act could bring trillions in institutional crypto capital: experts weigh in

Stablecoin regulation is set to transform the entire financial sector, industry experts believe.
Crypto.news2025/06/18 22:06
US President Trump: (on possible attack on Iran) may take action, may not

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said that (regarding the possibility of launching an attack on Iran) action may be taken or not.
PANews2025/06/18 22:02
Dow, S&P 500 open flat ahead of Fed’s rate decision

U.S. stocks looked to edge higher on Wednesday as the market pondered the next steps ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and the unfolding Israel-Iran conflict. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near 42,246, up 30 points at…
Crypto.news2025/06/18 22:00
US President Trump: Federal Reserve Chairman Powell may not cut interest rates today

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump reiterated that the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates and said that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell might not
PANews2025/06/18 21:57
US bombers deployed to military base in southern Spain

PANews reported on June 18 that according to CCTV News, on June 18 local time, Spanish Defense Minister Robles confirmed at a House of Representatives meeting that US bombers have
PANews2025/06/18 21:56
Thousands and The Wildcard Alliance are jointly raising $9 million, led by Paradigm and others

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Venturebeat, Web3 protocol Thousands announced that it and its sister company, Web3 game development company The Wildcard Alliance, are jointly raising $9
PANews2025/06/18 21:47
Nakamoto Holdings Appoints Tyler Evans as Chief Investment Officer to Lead Bitcoin Reserve Deployment Strategy Development and Execution

PANews reported on June 18 that Nakamoto Holdings Inc., a Bitcoin-native holding company founded by David Bailey, announced the appointment of Tyler Evans as Chief Investment Officer. Tyler has six
PANews2025/06/18 21:29

