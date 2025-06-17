MEXC Exchange
Justin Sun’s newly acquired SRM Entertainment stock skyrockets over 530%
SRM Entertainment, the Florida-based theme park supplier that was recently merged with Justin Sun’s TRON, saw its SRM stock soar by more than 530% at its last closing price. According to data from Yahoo Finance, SRM Entertainment’s stock, selling under…
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:45
Iran's military says it will intensify attacks on Israel
PANews reported on June 17 that according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), a senior Iranian military commander said that attacks against Israel will intensify in the coming hours
PANews
2025/06/17 15:38
Warning: Blackrock Could Orchestrate Institutional Bitcoin Takeover
Vlad Costea, host of the Bitcoin Takeover podcast, has warned of a potential scenario in which institutions like Blackrock might orchestrate a takeover by forking bitcoin and using its current ticker, BTC, to create legitimacy around it. Is a Blackrock-Led Takeover of Bitcoin Possible? Vlad Costea Believes So Not all bitcoiners are satisfied with the […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 15:30
Viral Dogecoin competitor under $0.0015 set to reach $0.15 in 2025
Little Pepe emerges as the sub-cent memecoin with big-league ambitions, $0.0011 today, $0.15 tomorrow? #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:28
Cathie Wood’s Ark offloads $51.7M in Circle stock post-5x rally
A fresh surge in Circle’s stock is prompting early investors to lock in profits, including the Cathie Wood-owned Ark Invest. Portfolio disclosures from June 16, 2025, show that Ark Invest offloaded part of its position in Circle’s CRCL shares, following…
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:23
Fairmint calls on SEC to adopt blockchain framework for private equity markets
Onchain securities platform Fairmint has urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to adopt a blockchain-powered regulatory framework to modernize private equity markets. On June 16, Fairmint, which operates as an SEC-registered transfer agent and develops infrastructure for compliant…
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:21
Former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky waives Celsius bankruptcy rights
PANews reported on June 17 that according to a ruling by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky and his related
PANews
2025/06/17 15:18
China’s most popular crypto payment card service is shutting down
China’s most popular crypto card payment service, Infini, has declared to shut down all their card services and focusing more on financial management for the future. According to a Telegram notice, starting from June 17 all of Infini’s card payment…
Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:17
Pundi AI launches a new reward system: Pundi AI Points (Alpha)
PANews reported on June 17 that Pundi AI officially launched Pundi AI Points (Alpha) to attract and reward early users. Through this system, users can earn rewards for various ecosystem
PANews
2025/06/17 15:08
Analysis: Bitcoin ETF funds have strong inflows but the price increase is limited. Some market participants may be taking advantage of the situation to sell
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Matrixport analysis, Bitcoin ETFs have attracted $11.2 billion in new capital inflows in the past eight weeks, but Bitcoin prices have only
PANews
2025/06/17 15:02
