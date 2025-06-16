2025-08-03 Sunday

Vietnam’s new digital law brings crypto into the legal fold

Vietnam has taken an official step toward legitimizing and regulating its digital economy with the passage of the Law on Digital Technology Industry—its first comprehensive legal framework recognizing crypto assets. The legislation not only distinguishes between virtual and crypto assets…
Crypto.news2025/06/16 10:28
Unipcs spent about $381,900 to purchase about 28.08 million USELESS

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the on-chain address Unipcs (i.e. "Bonk Guy") spent about $381,900 to purchase about 28.08 million USELESS (market value of
PANews2025/06/16 10:21
Trend Research covers another 100,000 ETH options

PANews reported on June 16 that JackYi, founder of LD Capital, posted on the X platform that secondary investment institution Trend Research continued to buy 100,000 Ethereum (ETH) call options.
PANews2025/06/16 10:04
Trump's military exercise celebration was sponsored by Coinbase and other technology giants, causing controversy

PANews reported on June 16 that according to The Verge, US President Trump will lead a military parade on June 14 (his 79th birthday) to celebrate the 250th anniversary of
PANews2025/06/16 09:47
In-depth analysis of the misaligned arbitrage opportunities on Pendle

Author:hoeem Compiled by: johyyn, BlockBeats Editor's note: In Pendle's DeFi protocol, Yield Token (YT) represents the "future income rights" of a certain income asset. The current market pricing of csUSDL-YT
PANews2025/06/16 09:30
Iran launches new missile attack on Israel, alarm sounds across Israel

PANews reported on June 16 that according to the Jerusalem Post: Iran launched a new round of missile attacks on Israel, and alarms sounded across Israel. Explosions were heard in
PANews2025/06/16 09:19
Metaplanet issues another $210 million in zero-coupon bonds to buy BTC

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Metaplanet’s announcement, the company’s board of directors decided to issue the 18th ordinary bond to EVO FUND, with an amount of US$210
PANews2025/06/16 09:05
Strategy's "Alchemy" is becoming popular, can the price of currency support the stock price?

By Saurabh Deshpande Compiled by: TechFlow Hello! Newton is famous for discovering gravity, but in his time, he was more interested in another field: financial alchemy, or the pursuit of
PANews2025/06/16 08:30
Coinbase Product Manager: Coinbase on-chain lending total exceeds $400 million

According to PANews on June 16, Max Branzburg, product manager at Coinbase, cited Dune data and said that to date, Coinbase users have lent more than $400 million USDC through
PANews2025/06/16 08:25
The escalation of the situation in the Middle East has driven safe-haven buying, and the price of gold is still $50 away from a new high

PANews June 16 news, gold prices moved towards a record high on Monday as the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran prompted investors to turn to safe-haven assets. In early
PANews2025/06/16 08:07

