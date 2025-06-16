2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
BlackRock COO: Bringing traditional capital markets into the digital world will determine the next decade

BlackRock COO: Bringing traditional capital markets into the digital world will determine the next decade

PANews reported on June 16 that according to Cointelegraph, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of BlackRock pointed out that the process of introducing traditional capital markets into the digital world
Share
PANews2025/06/16 07:49
Israeli airstrikes on Iranian missile bases and nuclear facilities

Israeli airstrikes on Iranian missile bases and nuclear facilities

PANews June 16 news, according to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that they launched strikes on ground-to-ground missile bases in central Iran from Sunday night to early
Share
PANews2025/06/16 07:40
XRP to Seize 14% of SWIFT’s Payment Volume in 5 Years, Predicts Ripple CEO

XRP to Seize 14% of SWIFT’s Payment Volume in 5 Years, Predicts Ripple CEO

Ripple’s CEO says XRP is positioned to capture 14% of SWIFT’s cross-border payments market within five years, as liquidity eclipses legacy messaging systems in global finance. XRP on Track to Seize 14% of SWIFT’s Market by 2030, Says Ripple’s CEO Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse voiced confidence in XRP’s strategic position in global payments last week […]
XRP
XRP$2.7804-7.37%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/16 07:40
International crude oil opened sharply higher by 6% on Monday

International crude oil opened sharply higher by 6% on Monday

PANews reported on June 16 that affected by the Israeli-Iranian conflict, WTI crude oil opened more than 6% higher on Monday and is now trading at US$76.13 per barrel.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003+0.38%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00792+2.72%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 07:27
Israeli Prime Minister: Israel is willing to stop its actions if Iran abandons its nuclear program

Israeli Prime Minister: Israel is willing to stop its actions if Iran abandons its nuclear program

PANews June 16 news: On June 15 local time, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that if Iran accepts the US's request to abandon its nuclear program, Israel is willing to
Share
PANews2025/06/16 07:19
AI race between US and China resembles Cold War — Marc Andreessen

AI race between US and China resembles Cold War — Marc Andreessen

The venture capitalist warned that virtually all artificial intelligence platforms are being developed in either China or the United States.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1136-6.42%
Share
PANews2025/06/16 05:54
ZKJ Token Plummets More Than 60% in Flash Crash Amid Rug-Pull Allegations

ZKJ Token Plummets More Than 60% in Flash Crash Amid Rug-Pull Allegations

On June 15, ZKJ, the native token of Polyhedra Network, suffered a sudden and steep collapse, plunging more than 60% from $1.98 to a record low of $0.7625 in just under two hours. ZKJ Revival Short-Lived On June 15, ZKJ, the native token of Polyhedra Network, suffered a flash crash, plummeting by more than 60% […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003+0.38%
Polyhedra Network
ZKJ$0.1441-10.99%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01449-5.29%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/16 05:40
Trump on Middle East Chaos: ‘It’s Possible We Could Get Involved’ as Markets Brace for Fallout

Trump on Middle East Chaos: ‘It’s Possible We Could Get Involved’ as Markets Brace for Fallout

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, the crypto economy edged up 0.92%, cruising at a total valuation of $3.29 trillion. Gold ticked higher by 1.37%, and silver posted a modest 0.17% gain against the U.S. dollar over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, last week’s stock market momentum faded after an Israeli airstrike on Iran prompted a […]
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000025-19.35%
U
U$0.011-0.09%
GET
GET$0.005309-6.95%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.563-2.94%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/06/16 04:40
Reentry through repair: Jill Ford’s plan to close crypto’s access gap

Reentry through repair: Jill Ford’s plan to close crypto’s access gap

At the recent Bitcoin 2025 conference, entrepreneur Jill Ford, founder of BitFord Digital, and Justin Rhedrick of the Bitcoin Transformation Community unveiled an ambitious new initiative at the intersection of crypto infrastructure and social justice. In their session, “Proof of…
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.0000728-0.17%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/16 04:00
Quantum Countdown: How Bitcoin’s 15-year shield faces its biggest threat yet

Quantum Countdown: How Bitcoin’s 15-year shield faces its biggest threat yet

The Bitcoin network has been safe and stable for 15 years. However, elliptic curve cryptography, or ECC, was created in 1985 to protect Bitcoin, and concerns about its soon-to-be obsolescence intensify each year. The emerging technology of quantum computers challenges…
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4043-3.32%
SOON
SOON$0.1562+4.13%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/16 02:30

Trending News

More

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Ethereum ETF One Year Ago: From Cold to Hot, the Confidence of Institutions Behind the Flow of Funds Changes