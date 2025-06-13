MEXC Exchange
2025-08-03 Sunday
The old public chain Kadena launched a $50 million incentive plan, betting on whether RWA is the solution or a repeat of the same mistakes
Recently, Kadena, a well-established public chain founded in 2016, announced the launch of an incentive plan of up to US$50 million. This move seems to be intended to return to the spotlight of the cryptocurrency market through the current popular RWA track.
PANews
2025/06/13 14:46
Altcoin ETF summer in limbo as SEC hits pause on DOGE, HBAR, and AVAX filings
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has hit the pause button on several crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals, putting approval in doubt. According to filings published this week, the SEC is delaying its decision for three ETF proposals, including…
Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:46
Tencent reopens talks to acquire South Korea’s Nexon, a game developer exploring blockchain
Chinese tech giant Tencent is reportedly considering an acquisition of South Korean game developer Nexon. A Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources claimed that Tencent has approached the family of Nexon’s late founder, Kim Jung-ju, to explore a potential deal. While…
Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:44
Japanese listed company Remixpoint increased its holdings by 55.68 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to approximately 1,038 bitcoins
PANews reported on June 13 that Japanese listed company Remixpoint announced today that it has increased its holdings of 56.87 bitcoins for 887.25 million yen, with an average purchase price
PANews
2025/06/13 14:32
My Big Coin execs to pay nearly $26M in fines to CTFC
The CFTC said that My Big Coin investors might not get their money back as the alleged operators “may not have sufficient funds or assets.”
PANews
2025/06/13 14:31
DeFi Development Corp. Secures $5 Billion Equity to Boost Solana-Focused Strategy
DeFi Development Corp. has announced a $5 billion equity line of credit to strengthen its Solana-focused treasury and accelerate its SOL per share growth strategy, marking a major commitment to the expanding Solana ecosystem. $5 Billion Equity Line to Drive DeFi Dev Corp’s Solana Accumulation DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV), the first publicly listed U.S. […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/13 14:30
Huione darknet humming at ‘full capacity’ despite shutdown
Despite repeated attempts to stamp out the crypto-crime-linked Huione, Chainalysis says there’s been no meaningful decline in transactions.
PANews
2025/06/13 14:23
Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 74.27 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 242.34 BTC
PANews reported on June 13 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Smarter Web Company added 74.27 BTC to its treasury, bringing its total BTC holdings to
PANews
2025/06/13 14:09
GameStop raises planned convertible note offering to $2.25B from initial $1.75B
GameStop has raised the size of its planned convertible note sale to $2.25 billion from the original $1.75 billion. According to the company’s June 12 press release, the notes, which do not pay interest and are due in 2032, will…
Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:06
Shopify to pilot USDC payments via Coinbase and Stripe
Shopify will begin letting merchants accept stablecoin payments in USDC starting later this month. The move was first reported by Fortune on June 12 and marks the company’s most extensive crypto integration to date. Select U.S. merchants will be able…
Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:06
