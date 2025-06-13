XRP Moves Into High Gear With Bitgo as Institutional DeFi Race Accelerates

Bitgo has expanded XRP-related DeFi access by adding custody support for Flare and Songbird. The move enables institutions to securely store assets connected to the XRP ecosystem, with staking support planned. Bitgo Lights up Flare Support— XRP Institutions Get DeFi Infrastructure Digital asset infrastructure and custodian provider Bitgo announced on June 12 the addition of […]