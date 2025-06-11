2025-08-03 Sunday

BlackRock’s IBIT Leads Spot Ethereum ETFs To Highest Net Daily Inflows Since February

The spot Ethereum ETF (exchange-traded fund) belonging to asset management giant BlackRock led the US funds to their highest net daily inflows since February yesterday. BlackRock’s IBIT saw $163.6 million
The head of DevRel Consensys gave advice to developers in the Web3 sphere

On June 9, 2025, Incrypted Online Marathon was held as part of the largest crypto event in Ukraine – Ukrainian Blockchain Week 2025. It was attended by Francesco Andreoli, Lead DevRel at Consensys. It should be noted that Incrypted Online Marathon was viewed on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) by about 32,000 people. Also within […] Сообщение The head of DevRel Consensys gave advice to developers in the Web3 sphere появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
French version of MicroStrategy? The Blockchain Group is ambitious to raise 10 billion euros to establish a Bitcoin treasury

The Blockchain Group, a French listed company that holds only $160 million in Bitcoin, announced that it would raise tens of billions of euros to buy Bitcoin. Will The Blockchain Group succeed by imitating Strategy's strategy?
PA Daily | Ant Group will apply for stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong and Singapore; X platform recently froze multiple crypto-related accounts

Amber Group, Spartan Group and other institutions participated in this round of Plasma deposit activities; DWF Labs called on NEAR to reduce the inflation rate to 2.5%. If it is achieved, it will purchase an additional 10 million NEAR; CEO of U.S. Bancorp: We are studying business opportunities in the stablecoin field; China Business News: The virtual currency LABUBU is not officially issued by Pop Mart, and reminds people to be vigilant about the risks of currency speculation.
From retail investor frenzy to institutional dominance, is Bitcoin's four-year bull market cycle coming to an end?

Bitcoin has shifted from being dominated by retail investors to being dominated by institutions. Institutions are accumulating for the long term, and short- to medium-term price drops will not shake them out of the market.
GME Stock Tumbles Amid GameStop Offering Debt FUD: Should You Buy The Dip?

From mall staple with neckbeard cashiers to Reddit rally cry, the latest GameStop offering has moved into convertible debt, looking to raise $1.75 billion in private funding. What it plans to do with the money is anyone’s guess, but the crypto crowd is already bracing for a BTC headline. It’s a long way from selling.. The post GME Stock Tumbles Amid GameStop Offering Debt FUD: Should You Buy The Dip? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Stripe's crypto layout adds a new territory and will acquire crypto wallet company Privy

Privy will continue to operate as a standalone product, helping businesses integrate crypto wallets into their user experience.
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.12)

Old Golden Dog Archaeological Style on Chain
eToro Reports Strong Q1 on Back of Increased Trading Activity, But Shares Plunge by 12%

eToro reported a net income of $60 million for Q1 2025 on 10 June 2025, posting robust financial results due to strong user engagement and a significant uptick in trading activity across its global markets. eToro’s net contribution for Q1 increased by 8%, reaching $217 million. Meron Shani, eToro CFO said, “Our results show strong.. The post eToro Reports Strong Q1 on Back of Increased Trading Activity, But Shares Plunge by 12% appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
Global Ledger experts uncovered unfrozen Garantex wallets with more than $15 million in them

Global Ledger experts have discovered unfrozen wallets of the sub-sanctioned exchange Garantex with assets worth more than $15 million. Capital movements on them continued even after USDT was blocked on the platform’s accounts. The Garantex exchange effectively suspended operations on March 6, 2025. This was preceded by the freezing of the platform’s wallets by Tether, […] Сообщение Global Ledger experts uncovered unfrozen Garantex wallets with more than $15 million in them появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
