Trump Media Group follows MicroStrategy to launch $2.5 billion Bitcoin vault plan, the presidential family plays with financial tools

The Trump family's calculations in the cryptocurrency circle are getting louder and louder. On the evening of May 27, Trump Media and Technology Group announced that it would launch a financing plan of up to $2.5 billion to include Bitcoin in the company's treasury assets. The company has reached a subscription agreement with about 50 institutional investors and plans to raise funds by issuing about $1.5 billion in common stock and $1 billion in zero-interest convertible bonds.