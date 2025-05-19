MEXC Exchange
“Justin Sun confirms he will attend the US Presidential Dinner”, who else will attend the $TRUMP Trump Crypto Dinner?
Who is the biggest complainer of this meal???
PANews
2025/05/22 09:44
PA Daily | Binance HODLer airdrop launched on Haedal; Texas Legislature passed Bitcoin Reserve Bill and is waiting for the governor to sign it into law
The Hong Kong Legislative Council passed the Stablecoin Bill in the third reading, and applications for compliant issuance will be available from the end of the year; Solana's "Alpenglow" upgrade plans to increase network speed by 100 times; Theta Capital completed US$175 million in financing for its crypto venture capital fund.
PANews
2025/05/21 18:39
Who is Abraxas Capital, the new Ethereum whale? It raised over 270,000 ETH in a single week, a "mysterious" big client of Tether
Recently, Abraxas Capital has become a focus of attention in this round of rebound due to its high-frequency on-chain operations and heavy Ethereum DeFi strategy. It is a London-based asset management company with an asset size of over US$3 billion. Its core investment platform Heka Funds mainly engages in stablecoin arbitrage and is one of Tether's largest institutional clients.
PANews
2025/05/21 13:46
Decoding MIRAI: Web3 virtual human ecosystem endorsed by top virtual influencer Imma
Is it a gimmick or innovation? How far can MIRAI, which is full of "hot spots", go?
PANews
2025/05/21 11:02
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.21)
Binance Wallet’s daily swap volume reaches $5 billion
PANews
2025/05/21 10:02
PA Daily | The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion for the stablecoin GENIUS Act; Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin
Binance will launch TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) and start an airdrop activity; Genesis sued its parent company DCG to recover more than US$1 billion in transfers, accusing it of internal transfers during its insolvency; JPMorgan Chase CEO: Customers will be allowed to buy Bitcoin, but will not provide custody services for it.
PANews
2025/05/20 18:27
How U.S. crypto companies are responding to Trump's new strategy
The crypto space is moving from chaos to shared standards, and from closed systems to open, ethical innovation.
PANews
2025/05/20 15:50
The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue
With the Senate passing the bill, what are the hurdles for the GENIUS Act to become a formal law? What legislative procedures need to be completed? What clauses are the focus of debate among lawmakers? PANews sorted out its core links.
PANews
2025/05/20 12:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.20)
Virtuals online agent pledge, earn points
PANews
2025/05/20 10:14
PA Daily | Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer; Binance Alpha launches SOON and Xterio
Binance will launch SOON tokens and start airdrops on May 23; the probability that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged in June is 91.4%; Raydium LaunchLab has created more than 119,000 tokens, with a graduation rate of only 0.21%.
PANews
2025/05/19 17:30
