MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong
As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
COM
$0.017243
-2.30%
ANT
$0.05381
+0.20%
RWA
$0.003474
-1.58%
Share
PANews
2025/05/14 09:00
The “Digital Gold” Narrative Underestimates Bitcoin’s True Value
"Bitcoin is not 'digital gold.' To equate it with gold is to devalue a monetary innovation that has completely disrupted the traditional financial system."
GOLD
$0.00000000000025
-19.35%
NOT
$0.002043
-2.24%
Share
PANews
2025/05/13 19:20
Is SOL one of the most suitable tokens for long-term investment? Decoding the multiple engines of Solana's ecological value explosion
Most people still underestimate Solana, and isn’t that a good thing?
SOL
$158.27
-3.35%
T
$0.01585
-4.51%
PEOPLE
$0.01752
-4.05%
Share
PANews
2025/05/13 18:30
The latest developments in the stablecoin sector: USDT’s market value exceeds $150 billion for the first time, competition between financial and technology giants is fierce, and Tether and Circle cons
On May 13, the market value of stablecoins reached 242.821 billion US dollars, and Tether's USDT market value exceeded 150 billion US dollars for the first time, accounting for 62% of the market value. In recent months, there have been continuous developments on stablecoins in the crypto market. In this article, PANews sorted out the development trends of stablecoins of major technology and financial companies to provide a panoramic observation of the track.
MAJOR
$0.15529
-0.49%
Share
PANews
2025/05/13 18:04
PA Daily | Truth Social denies rumors of launching a new meme coin; 17 wallets out of 220 holders before Trump dinner have cleared TRUMP tokens
GD Culture Group, a listed company, announced that it will invest $300 million to establish a reserve of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and TRUMP; four wallets withdrew approximately $23.82 million of NEIRO from CEX within four days, accounting for 24.2% of the total supply; 17 wallets out of the 220 holders before the Trump dinner have liquidated TRUMP tokens.
NEIRO
$0.0009139
+0.08%
MEME
$0.001826
-6.06%
TRUMP
$8.584
-2.32%
Share
PANews
2025/05/13 17:30
Which US States Have Rejected Bitcoin Reserve Bills?
Although New Hampshire signed the nation’s first state bitcoin reserve bill, the fate of most bills remains unclear.
Share
PANews
2025/05/13 12:30
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.13)
Kunmen will last forever!
MEME
$0.001826
-6.06%
AI
$0.114
-5.55%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/05/13 10:10
ETH's strong rebound drives the Ethereum staking track to heat up, and the leading protocols accelerate market recovery
In recent days, Ethereum has pulled out a big positive line, which has greatly boosted the morale of the "E Guards" and the market's bullish sentiment has rapidly heated up. This wave of strong pull-ups has not only brought about a comprehensive recovery in the Ethereum ecosystem, but also further heated up the market's expectations for the staking function of Ethereum spot ETFs, especially related staking projects have become a hot spot for capital chasing.
NOT
$0.002043
-2.24%
SPOT
$0.000000000000000000006199
-0.01%
ETH
$3,402.88
-3.08%
HOT
$0.0009017
-3.55%
Share
PANews
2025/05/12 17:34
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress
Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
BTC
$112,332.18
-0.85%
PUFFER
$0.1909
-7.01%
TRADE
$0.13811
+1.23%
ALPHA
$0.01417
-2.94%
NET
$0.00011224
+1.06%
Share
PANews
2025/05/12 17:30
A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric
“I used to work for a traditional financial company,” “Please work with my marketing agency,” “I want a reply within 24 hours.”
Share
PANews
2025/05/12 15:49
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say