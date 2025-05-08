MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion
Coinbase will acquire the crypto options platform Deribit for $2.9 billion; 26,000 BTC options and 165,000 ETH options are about to expire, and the biggest pain point of BTC options is $94,000; Abraxas Capital increased its holdings by more than 61,400 ETH in two days, worth approximately $116.3 million.
PANews
2025/05/09 17:30
Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives
Revenue performance fell short of expectations, with net profit plummeting 94%, trading volume falling 10%, retail trading revenue falling 19% month-on-month, and institutional trading revenue falling 30% month-on-month.
PANews
2025/05/09 14:13
Exclusive interview with Wang Xin: From Kuaibo’s “Technology Innocence” to Web3’s “Technology Fairness”
In an exclusive interview with PANews, Wang Xin candidly shared his review of the past, his dedication to fair technology, and his belief in starting anew in the Web3 wave.
PANews
2025/05/09 14:00
Trading time: Trump releases positive news to boost the crypto market, Bitcoin breaks $100,000 again, Ethereum surges 20%, analysis reminds of the seasonal pattern of "sell in May"
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/05/09 13:21
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards
At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
PANews
2025/05/09 10:29
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)
Virtuals break through $2
PANews
2025/05/09 10:05
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?
If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
PANews
2025/05/08 19:16
Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model
Resolv's goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.
PANews
2025/05/08 18:30
PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$142 million yesterday, with all 12 products recording positive inflows; Robinhood plans to launch a blockchain-based U.S. stock trading platform in Europe; the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows U.S. banks to buy and sell client-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services.
PANews
2025/05/08 17:30
Cryptocurrency status quo: HODL is dead, DeFi is goodbye, and the private equity market is declining...
Profits come from selling, not holding.
PANews
2025/05/08 15:54
