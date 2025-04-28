MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Exclusive interview with Huma Finance co-founder Richard: Serving real payment and financing needs, user education is the biggest challenge at present
Recently, PANews interviewed Richard Liu, co-founder of Huma Finance, to help everyone have a more comprehensive understanding of Huma's operating logic, development status, and views and judgments on the future of the entire PayFi track.
MORE
$0.10031
+0.40%
HUMA
$0.03159
-3.33%
FUTURE
$0.1486
-1.49%
Share
PANews
2025/04/30 09:56
A quick look at Fleek: A fully managed platform for AI agents and virtual influencers
To address deployment complexity, privacy risks, and lack of scalability, Fleek proposed an integrated AI agent solution.
QUICK
$0.0198
-2.12%
AI
$0.1141
-5.23%
VIRTUAL
$1.1592
-5.03%
Share
PANews
2025/04/29 19:07
PA Daily | Upbit launches SIGN; Bitcoin exchange supply drops to lowest level in 7 years
Bithumb will launch AI16Z Korean won trading pair; Upbit will launch SIGN in the Korean won, BTC, and USDT markets; Mastercard plans to integrate stablecoins into the global payment network.
BTC
$112,281.48
-0.95%
AI16Z
$0.1176
-7.32%
SIGN
$0.06741
-2.11%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/04/29 17:30
A look at 10 emerging launchpad platforms: from AI Agent to MEME, Solana becomes the "launch center"
In this article, PANews lists 10 new Launchpad platforms that have received much attention recently, covering MEME, AI Agent and SocialFi tracks, mainly concentrated in the Solana ecosystem. These platforms have their own characteristics, most of which rely on a solid ecological foundation and resource advantages, and compete for market share through innovative mechanisms and differentiated positioning such as optimizing issuance mechanisms, enriching creator incentives, enhancing token empowerment, and improving platform security.
MEME
$0.001829
-5.86%
AI
$0.1141
-5.23%
TOKEN
$0.01458
-3.63%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/04/29 14:11
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.29)
Virtuals ecosystem generally rises
MEME
$0.001829
-5.86%
AI
$0.1141
-5.23%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/04/29 10:32
Haedal Protocol Analysis: The No. 1 player in Sui’s liquidity staking track, with TVL crushing competitors
As the Sui staking market is ready to take off, Haedal’s innovative products and strong data make it one of the preferred investment targets for DeFi.
READY
$0.002777
+3.96%
HAEDAL
$0.13368
-5.00%
SUI
$3.3298
-5.04%
DEFI
$0.002021
+1.10%
Share
PANews
2025/04/28 20:00
Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure
The market will show a downward trend in the short term, and then rebound and set new highs in the second half of the year.
SECOND
$0.0000129
+30.30%
Share
PANews
2025/04/28 19:40
Multiple drivers behind Sui's rise: from Pokémon collaboration rumors to DEX trading volume surge
In this article, PANews deeply analyzes the funding trends, key news catalysts, on-chain data performance and potential risks of this round of SUI's rise, attempting to fully interpret the logic behind this ecological carnival.
SUI
$3.3298
-5.04%
Share
PANews
2025/04/28 17:48
PA Daily | It is suspected that about $330 million of BTC was stolen and converted into XMR; Binance Wallet will launch MilkyWay TGE event
Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network; ZachXBT: About $330 million of BTC was suspected to be stolen and quickly converted into XMR, causing XMR to rise 50%; CoinShares: Digital asset investment products inflows of $3.4 billion last week, and Solana outflows of $5.7 million.
BTC
$112,281.48
-0.95%
WALLET
$0.02159
-3.35%
XMR
$290.13
-3.75%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/04/28 17:30
PENGU price rebounds violently, Pudgy Penguins' multi-line cooperation drives market heat
Recently, whether it is the strong rebound in coin prices, the significant growth in NFT sales, or the continued expansion of the brand, Pudgy Penguins has demonstrated strong growth momentum in multiple dimensions.
PENGU
$0.032506
-1.86%
MULTI
$0.07665
+0.70%
NFT
$0.0000004721
-0.58%
Share
PANews
2025/04/28 15:09
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say