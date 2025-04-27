ProShares will launch three XRP futures ETFs, which were misinterpreted as spot ETFs and caused a "misunderstanding". The XRP derivatives lineup is expanding

A piece of news about "SEC has approved the listing of ProShares Trust $XRP ETF" spread in the market, but because the original text was worded as a general category "XRP ETF", it was mistakenly believed that this was the first approval of a US altcoin spot ETF, causing short-term emotional fluctuations in the market.