2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Top 10 public chains compete for RWA: Ethereum ranks first, Solana ranks only sixth

Top 10 public chains compete for RWA: Ethereum ranks first, Solana ranks only sixth

Which chains have strong momentum in the development of RWA? Which traditional institutions are planning RWA?
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Allo
RWA$0.003476-1.64%
Share
PANews2025/04/25 09:35
Bloomberg: Have U.S. Treasuries really lost their safe-haven appeal?

Bloomberg: Have U.S. Treasuries really lost their safe-haven appeal?

Some market watchers believe April’s market moves could signal a shift in the global landscape and a reassessment of assets that are critical to the U.S. economic dominance.
U
U$0.01109+0.36%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4056-2.42%
Share
PANews2025/04/24 19:20
Zora's coin issuance encountered a wave of negative reviews on the chain: early users were backstabbed, and the average airdrop per user was only $37

Zora's coin issuance encountered a wave of negative reviews on the chain: early users were backstabbed, and the average airdrop per user was only $37

Zora, which has been "PUA" for many years, has finally issued its token. However, the community users who have been waiting for a long time have not been able to get the "big result" they wished for. When they opened their wallets, they only saw a "reward" that could not even cover the gas fee, not to mention that the token itself is useless. The community sentiment has been completely "broken".
Notcoin
NOT$0.002044-1.96%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.234363-11.85%
GET
GET$0.005309-6.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01458-3.63%
Zora
ZORA$0.054727-15.02%
Share
PANews2025/04/24 17:58
Opinion: Under the technical limitations, "Bitcoin DeFi" is just nonsense and an investment trap

Opinion: Under the technical limitations, "Bitcoin DeFi" is just nonsense and an investment trap

The so-called &quot;Bitcoin DeFi&quot; does not actually exist. Whether it is BitVM, BitcoinOS, Rootstock or Soveryn, these projects are either extremely centralized or completely unrealistic.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002044-1.96%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002021+1.10%
Share
PANews2025/04/24 15:50
Memecoin Current Status Analysis: Market Sentiment is Low but Data is Good

Memecoin Current Status Analysis: Market Sentiment is Low but Data is Good

Memecoin is still the preferred tool for speculation, while Solana is like a casino/banker.
Wink
LIKE$0.008917-7.40%
Share
PANews2025/04/24 14:27
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.24)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.24)

Trump to Host &#39;Trump Dinner&#39; for TRUMP Token Holders
Memecoin
MEME$0.00183-5.81%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1141-5.23%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.583-2.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01458-3.63%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000884-0.59%
Share
PANews2025/04/24 10:21
Dialogue with DCG founder: From Bitcoin pioneer to AI revolution, Barry's cryptocurrency empire and Bittensor vision

Dialogue with DCG founder: From Bitcoin pioneer to AI revolution, Barry's cryptocurrency empire and Bittensor vision

“I think 99.9% of crypto tokens have no reason to exist and are worthless.”
VisionGame
VISION$0.00027-4.79%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1141-5.23%
Share
PANews2025/04/23 18:30
PA Daily | Bitcoin rises to fifth place in global asset market value ranking; Tesla holds $951 million in BTC

PA Daily | Bitcoin rises to fifth place in global asset market value ranking; Tesla holds $951 million in BTC

Trump admitted that the US tariffs on goods imported from China are too high and are expected to be significantly reduced; Trump: There is no intention to fire Powell, but the Federal Reserve should lower interest rates; Today&#39;s Fear and Greed Index rose to 72, and market sentiment is in a greedy state.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,283.99-0.95%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.02107-4.48%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02322-3.77%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.249+0.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.583-2.17%
Share
PANews2025/04/23 17:30
Masayoshi Son plans to join hands with stablecoin giant Tether to create a $3 billion crypto joint venture. Has the Bitcoin hoarding strategy entered the 2.0 era?

Masayoshi Son plans to join hands with stablecoin giant Tether to create a $3 billion crypto joint venture. Has the Bitcoin hoarding strategy entered the 2.0 era?

After investing heavily in AI, "investment madman" Masayoshi Son is also going to bet heavily on the crypto industry. The SoftBank Group he runs may cooperate with Cantor Fitzgerald, a company with close ties to the US government, and jointly establish a crypto joint venture with Tether, the largest stablecoin issuer, with a total scale of up to US$3 billion.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1141-5.23%
Share
PANews2025/04/23 16:17
ZKSync in crisis: Developer Matter Labs accused of stealing core technology, under pressure from coin theft and shrinking ecosystem

ZKSync in crisis: Developer Matter Labs accused of stealing core technology, under pressure from coin theft and shrinking ecosystem

Recently, the trust crisis caused by the airdrop distribution contract hack of the L2 project ZKsync has not yet subsided, and its developer Matter Labs has been involved in legal disputes and public opinion whirlpools for suspected intellectual property theft.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4581-3.84%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002044-1.96%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005167-0.97%
Share
PANews2025/04/23 15:17

Trending News

More

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say