Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.22)
PANews
2025/04/22 10:29
PA Daily | Spot gold hits $3,390; Arthur Hayes says BTC may soon break $100,000
Data: Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network; the top three dApps with the highest revenue on Solana in the past 7 days were Pump, Axiom, and Jupiter; ZORA token will be launched on April 23.
PANews
2025/04/21 17:30
From 100,000 to 75,000: The cyclical truth behind the deep correction and the signal of bull market restart
Bitcoin appears poised to make another upward move, and could reach a new peak in Q3 or early Q4 if there is no further deterioration in traditional markets.
PANews
2025/04/21 17:12
Trading time: Trump's "golden words" pushed gold to break $3,380, and $66,000-67,000 was considered the concentrated stop loss area for short orders of Bitcoin
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/04/21 13:50
Financing Weekly Report | 14 public financing events; Bitcoin mining machine manufacturer Auradine completed US$153 million in Series C financing, led by StepStone Group
The market is mainly focused on DeFi and infrastructure sectors; according to Bloomberg, Galaxy Ventures Fund has exceeded its fundraising target of US$150 million.
PANews
2025/04/21 10:51
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.21)
RFC plunge
PANews
2025/04/21 10:09
Weekly preview | Initia launches mainnet and is listed on Binance; the US SEC holds the third crypto policy roundtable meeting, which will focus on custody issues
In the coming week from April 21, 2025 to April 27, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/04/20 19:58
PA Daily | Bitcoin mining difficulty increased to over 123T, setting a new record; Abraxas Capital has increased its holdings of over $250 million in BTC in the past four days
The ECB expects the digital euro to replace 50% of cash in circulation; Binance adjusts the funding rate settlement frequency of some token contracts; the circulating supply of cbBTC reaches 33,038 pieces, and the current market value is approximately US$2.81 billion.
PANews
2025/04/20 17:27
Exploring the evolution of the innovation cycle: Why are excess returns often harvested by secondary developers?
When new primitives emerge, it’s important to look not just at the immediate impact, but who is best positioned to facilitate, optimize, and scale the behaviors they enable. This is often where the outsized returns are truly realized.
PANews
2025/04/20 11:42
From a candy vendor to a crypto tycoon, Coinbase founder's entrepreneurial secrets and industry predictions
Brian Armstrong has always believed in a saying: "It's not the gold diggers who get rich, it's the shovel sellers."
PANews
2025/04/19 11:08
Trending News
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say