PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi

The tariff exemption policy triggered a positive reaction in the crypto market, with Bitcoin breaking through the resistance level of $83,000; the cryptocurrency projects in which the Trump family participated had a total book profit of nearly $1 billion; BlackRock's CEO said that the economic recession may have begun, but the release of new liquidity could become a catalyst for cryptocurrency.