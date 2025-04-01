2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Circle's IPO attempt is met with doubts: valuation almost halved, a desperate attempt to monetize under pressure from profits?

Circle's IPO attempt is met with doubts: valuation almost halved, a desperate attempt to monetize under pressure from profits?

After years of unsuccessful preparations for an IPO, Circle recently submitted an application to the SEC to list on the New York Stock Exchange. However, the valuation has been nearly halved, revenue is highly dependent on U.S. debt, and high commissions have eroded profits, which has also caused the market to question Circle&#39;s business prospects.
U
U$0.01109+0.81%
Share
PANews2025/04/02 16:33
Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

Walrus was listed on the Korean exchange at once, attracting market attention. The following five Sui ecological projects still have early opportunities and may be worth participating in.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1002+0.29%
Salamanca
DON$0.000806+42.90%
Threshold
T$0.01585-4.28%
SUI
SUI$3.3338-4.81%
Share
PANews2025/04/02 15:38
Trading time: Tariff policy is about to be announced, and analysts say Bitcoin may reach a new high of $110,000

Trading time: Tariff policy is about to be announced, and analysts say Bitcoin may reach a new high of $110,000

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Share
PANews2025/04/02 14:58
Fidelity: Has Bitcoin reached the peak of this cycle?

Fidelity: Has Bitcoin reached the peak of this cycle?

The Bitcoin bull run may not be over yet, judging by previous market cycles. Compared to previous cycles, the recent retracements experienced by Bitcoin have been relatively average. This suggests that as Bitcoin matures, volatility may weaken in both directions.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002045-1.58%
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000019-17.39%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003914--%
Share
PANews2025/04/02 13:49
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.2)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.2)

$act and other collective plunge
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03728-3.64%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001829-5.13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1141-5.15%
MEMES
MEMES$0.0000884-0.59%
Share
PANews2025/04/02 10:27
Deciphering the triple Rashomon behind the ACT flash crash, has the exchange’s risk control become a “nuclear button”?

Deciphering the triple Rashomon behind the ACT flash crash, has the exchange’s risk control become a “nuclear button”?

A routine contract rule adjustment by Binance accidentally exposed the most vulnerable pimple in the crypto market.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03728-3.64%
Share
PANews2025/04/02 09:25
Taking stock of AI Agent’s recent product optimization and technological innovation, can the six popular projects break out after their market value fell below 90%?

Taking stock of AI Agent’s recent product optimization and technological innovation, can the six popular projects break out after their market value fell below 90%?

PANews&#39; statistics on six popular AI Agent projects show that the market value of these tokens has generally suffered a drop of more than 90%. Despite the sluggish market performance, various projects are still making continuous efforts in technology iteration, ecological expansion and product optimization, trying to find a way out in the cold winter.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1002+0.29%
SIX
SIX$0.01931-3.11%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1141-5.15%
Share
PANews2025/04/02 09:00
When will Bitcoin’s decline end? Let’s wait and see if regulation breaks the ice and macroeconomics improves

When will Bitcoin’s decline end? Let’s wait and see if regulation breaks the ice and macroeconomics improves

Despite the current economic uncertainty, the crypto industry continues to benefit from a friendly political environment, with the Trump administration pushing for increasing clarity on the regulatory framework and growing institutional enthusiasm for participation.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.593-1.92%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 18:27
Arthur Hayes' new article: Signals of a shift in the Fed's policy are emerging. Can Bitcoin break through $250,000 by the end of the year?

Arthur Hayes' new article: Signals of a shift in the Fed's policy are emerging. Can Bitcoin break through $250,000 by the end of the year?

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell faces a serious policy dilemma: under huge government debt and political pressure, the Fed has to abandon its independence and anti-inflation stance and turn to financing the government through quantitative easing and other means. This &quot;fiscal dominance&quot; situation is very similar to the situation during the Burns period in the 1970s, indicating that the Fed will have to restart its loose policy, which may drive up the prices of assets such as Bitcoin.
Share
PANews2025/04/01 18:20
GUN tokens are now available on Launchpool, but Off the Grid has not yet migrated to the Gunz mainnet, which has led to it being questioned as a “ghost chain”

GUN tokens are now available on Launchpool, but Off the Grid has not yet migrated to the Gunz mainnet, which has led to it being questioned as a “ghost chain”

The launch of GUN tokens sparked a craze, but since "Off the Grid" has not yet been migrated to the GUNZ mainnet, it has raised questions about the "ghost chain". At the same time, the low circulation, high market value and excessive VC holdings of the tokens have also caused controversy.
GUNZ
GUN$0.02467-5.11%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002045-1.58%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00793+2.45%
VinuChain
VC$0.0047+0.64%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001257+0.15%
Share
PANews2025/04/01 18:03

Trending News

More

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say