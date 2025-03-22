MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Daily | Arthur Hayes bets BTC will rise to $110,000 before falling; CZ goes long on mubarak on APX Finance
SHELL's repurchase progress has reached 81.2%, and the token price has risen by more than 4% since the repurchase; SHELL's repurchase progress has reached 81.2%, and the token price has risen by more than 4% since the repurchase; WLFI purchased another US$3 million of MNT, and the investment portfolio has suffered a floating loss of more than US$100 million.
BTC
$112,378.7
-0.80%
MORE
$0.10015
+0.21%
MNT
$0.6825
-2.61%
SHELL
$0.1413
-6.05%
MUBARAK
$0.034763
-5.75%
Share
PANews
2025/03/24 17:30
Ethereum’s growing pains: From ETF “bleeding” to on-chain weakness, can ETF staking boost the market?
Ethereum is going through a long period of growing pains, and the ETF staking proposal is seen by the market as a key variable for Ethereum to get out of the trough in the short term. Although it can affect the ETH supply and holder returns to a certain extent, it cannot directly solve Ethereum's core challenges such as ecological competition, L2 diversion or low market sentiment.
CORE
$0.459
-3.40%
GET
$0.005309
-6.95%
ETH
$3,408.84
-2.73%
Share
PANews
2025/03/24 16:49
Will Walrus, a decentralized storage project that has raised $140 million, become the DeepSeek moment of the SUI ecosystem?
From Walrus' perspective, it is not only an attempt to reshape the decentralized storage track by reducing costs by a hundredfold, but also a new layout of Mysten Labs to upgrade Sui's performance and optimize token economics.
NOT
$0.002045
-1.44%
SUI
$3.3375
-4.67%
TOKEN
$0.01458
-3.18%
DEEPSEEK
$0.000466
-0.85%
Share
PANews
2025/03/24 14:34
Trading time: The market has entered a phase of shrinking volume and volatility, Hayes bets BTC will reach $110,000
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
BTC
$112,378.7
-0.80%
Share
PANews
2025/03/24 14:20
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.24)
A busy weekend
MEME
$0.001833
-4.68%
AI
$0.1143
-4.82%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/03/24 11:46
Financing Weekly Report | 24 public financing events; Walrus Foundation announced raising $140 million, with Standard Crypto and a16z participating
The primary market has rebounded significantly, with 9 financings of over 10 million US dollars disclosed last week, and the infrastructure sector has become an investment focus.
Share
PANews
2025/03/24 10:55
PA Daily | 24.3% of the total AUCTION tokens flowed into the CEX platform, and the price of the currency fell by 60%; BlackRock CEO predicts that Bitcoin can rise to 500,000 to 700,000 US dollars
He Yi responded to "project parties that are about to delist their tokens are buying votes for others": the ones that are not chosen will be delisted next time; movedrop will be launched in April; the 30-day KAITO token claim period has ended, and unclaimed tokens will be used to incentivize creators and users; in the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume fell 3.19% month-on-month to US$102 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by nearly 70%.
KAITO
$1.113
-2.50%
NOT
$0.002045
-1.44%
AUCTION
$9.476
-1.43%
TOKEN
$0.01458
-3.18%
NFT
$0.0000004727
-0.37%
Share
PANews
2025/03/23 17:19
A comprehensive exploration of the Indian crypto market: fertile ground for Web3 to achieve "eye-catching" data
Explore the development of the Indian ecosystem, regulatory challenges, and strategies for project success in this emerging market.
Share
PANews
2025/03/23 13:30
PA Daily | The U.S. House Financial Services Committee is expected to review the draft stablecoin legislation on April 2; Haun Ventures plans to raise $1 billion for two new funds
The U.S. Treasury Department officially lifted sanctions on Tornado Cash; Zoth suffered a theft loss of $8.32 million, and the attacker's funds came from ChangeNOW; Tether is negotiating with a Big Four accounting firm on a reserve audit; AUCTION was suspected to have been pulled to a new high by a whale/institution and then fell back. The whale/institution currently holds 20% of the total tokens.
U
$0.01109
+0.54%
AUCTION
$9.476
-1.43%
HOUSE
$0.013646
-6.14%
Share
PANews
2025/03/22 17:17
Canary Capital frequently submits ETF applications. Has the copycat ETF application become a disguised advertising business?
Canary Capital, which was established only six months ago, has already submitted multiple applications for altcoin ETFs. However, this practice has also raised many questions about how big the real demand for these altcoin ETFs is? Or is this more of a gimmick and marketing trick?
MORE
$0.10015
+0.21%
SIX
$0.01931
-3.06%
Share
PANews
2025/03/22 15:01
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say