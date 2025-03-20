2025-08-03 Sunday

99% of airdrops are a waste of time. Don’t bother with these 5 popular projects.

True Alpha will never happen in a crowded place. Here are five popular “airdrop projects” for you to review briefly.
SphereX
Salamanca
Threshold
Stella
PANews2025/03/21 17:40
Telegram founder regains his freedom, TON officially announces VC buys $400 million in tokens, and the development dilemma may usher in a turning point

The TON ecosystem has fallen into a period of pain due to the single narrative logic, imbalanced resource allocation, impact of external events and fluctuations in market cycles. At present, TON may usher in a turnaround after the traffic ebbs. The news that top Western venture capital firms have helped buy $400 million worth of tokens and that the platform has been exclusively tied to Telegram has brought new growth expectations to TON.
PANews2025/03/21 16:52
How does decentralization of intent simplify operations and remove complexity?

Why Intention Is the Superpower of Crypto Life
PANews2025/03/21 15:33
Trading time: BTC bull market score hits a two-year low, and the layout of multiple ETF products is accelerating

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/03/21 14:50
The altcoins are “bleeding”, are the VCs in the exit period the culprits?

Many of the hottest crypto VC firms may not survive the next few years.
PANews2025/03/21 13:45
The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?

Looking back over the past five years, every time Turkey experienced a major currency devaluation crisis, Bitcoin trading volume mostly saw a significant increase. As global economic volatility intensifies, will cryptocurrency become a financial hedging tool for people in more countries with unstable currencies?
PANews2025/03/21 12:35
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.21)

BSC meme looks forward to the interaction of Yijie every day
PANews2025/03/21 10:29
Comparison of Base, MegaETH and Solana pre-confirmation mechanisms: How to balance speed and security?

The pre-confirmation mechanism can improve the user experience, but it requires users to temporarily believe that the block producer is honest and reliable.
PANews2025/03/20 19:28
Crypto AI Market Sentiment Survey: The Community is Clearly Divided, with Early Users Having the Most Bullish Sentiment

According to a recent Coingecko survey, nearly half of respondents are bullish on crypto AI products and token prices in 2025, but at the same time, more than a quarter remain cautious or bearish.
PANews2025/03/20 18:28
PA Daily | Trump signals possible economic slowdown; UNI token holders approve $165.5 million in new foundation funds

Arthur Hayes: The bottom of Bitcoin may be $77,000, and the stock market may have to experience another round of volatility; Binance will launch 6 perpetual contracts including TUT/USDT and BID/USDT, with a maximum leverage of 25 times; Pakistan plans to create a legal framework for cryptocurrency transactions.
PANews2025/03/20 17:30

