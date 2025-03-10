PA Daily | BitMEX co-founder predicts BTC may bottom out at $70,000; JPMorgan Chase raises the probability of a U.S. recession to 40%

The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" warned that the economic engines of the United States, Germany and Japan are in trouble: he suggested investing in gold, BTC, etc.; Meme coin KOL Murad's investment portfolio has shrunk by more than 80% in the past two months to less than 10 million US dollars; VanEck has registered Avalanche ETF in Delaware.