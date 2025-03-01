MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
The cryptocurrency market rebounded overnight. Has the era of pro-crypto government in the United States officially begun?
The Kobeissi Letter, a capital markets review journal, will deeply analyze the background, market reaction and potential impact of the announcement of the "U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve" and look forward to the future direction of U.S. crypto policy.
U
$0.01108
+0.72%
FORWARD
$0.0000956
-7.98%
FUTURE
$0.14866
-1.45%
PRO
$0.7548
-2.60%
Share
PANews
2025/03/03 14:25
ETHDenver Conference Observation: The market is not as bad as it seems
People who once prioritized trends and narratives are now driving projects to increase revenue and fees.
NOT
$0.002055
-0.38%
BAD
$0.0000000079
-3.77%
NOW
$0.00794
+2.58%
PEOPLE
$0.01757
-2.71%
Share
PANews
2025/03/03 14:04
OSL Trading Time: BTC rebounded strongly over the weekend, only 15.6% away from its all-time high
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$112,424.99
-0.68%
Share
PANews
2025/03/03 13:30
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.3)
Is this a flash in the pan or a trend reversal?
MEME
$0.001838
-3.97%
AI
$0.1145
-4.50%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/03/03 11:14
Trump announces cryptocurrency reserve plan: 5 assets selected, but questioned for "ad space" and uncertain for implementation
The latest progress in the strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies has boosted the market, but some industry insiders have questioned Trump's plan, pointing out that it is tilted towards a variety of assets. Is there any "interest transfer"? The implementation method remains to be clarified.
SPACE
$0.1507
-5.45%
TRUMP
$8.613
-1.31%
Share
PANews
2025/03/03 09:43
Weekly preview | The White House will host the first cryptocurrency summit; Ethena (ENA), Sui (SUI), etc. will unlock tokens worth more than $1 billion
In the coming week from March 3, 2025 to March 9, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
MORE
$0.10003
+0.04%
WHITE
$0.0004886
+1.83%
ETC
$19.38
-2.31%
SUI
$3.3444
-4.08%
ENA
$0.5403
-7.08%
Share
PANews
2025/03/02 21:51
PA Daily | Ethereum Foundation appoints two co-executive directors; Strategy achieves $2.6 billion in Bitcoin revenue in the first two months of 2025
CZ released a "crazy idea for token issuance", but said that he personally had no plans to issue tokens; Vitalik said that Ethereum needs a large number of young people with cypherpunk visions; Suji Yan issued an ultimatum to hackers on the chain that if the funds are not returned within 72 hours, law enforcement actions will be escalated;.
NOT
$0.002055
-0.38%
IDEA
$0.000068
-5.68%
PEOPLE
$0.01757
-2.71%
TOKEN
$0.0147
-2.32%
Share
PANews
2025/03/02 17:23
PA Daily | The White House will host the first cryptocurrency summit on March 7; CME will launch SOL futures on March 17
BlackRock added its Bitcoin ETF to its model portfolio for the first time; the Trump Organization applied for a trademark for "TRUMP" to launch a metaverse and NFT trading platform; Bitcoin returned to the top ten global asset market capitalization rankings, with a 24-hour increase of 7.02%.
SOL
$158.66
-2.66%
WHITE
$0.0004886
+1.83%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
HOUSE
$0.013699
-5.87%
TRUMP
$8.613
-1.31%
Share
PANews
2025/03/01 17:16
$1 billion fled in a single week, daily active users fell by nearly 60%, Solana faces MEME retreat and inflation variables
With $1 billion in pledged funds withdrawn in a single week and daily active users plummeting by nearly 60%, the Solana ecosystem is undergoing its most severe test in the past six months.
SIX
$0.01931
-3.06%
MEME
$0.001838
-3.97%
Share
PANews
2025/03/01 15:50
KOL Training Guide: How to Expand Your Audience on Social Networks?
20 tips to become a big V.
Share
PANews
2025/03/01 14:30
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say