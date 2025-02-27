MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Can the MEME Act proposed by U.S. congressmen prevent politicians from "cutting leeks"?
What is really preventing politicians from continuing to join the craze of issuing coins is this already shaky market.
ACT
$0.03739
-2.65%
MEME
$0.001837
-4.02%
U
$0.0111
+0.90%
Share
PANews
2025/02/28 22:19
PA Daily | SEC determines that Meme coins are not securities; BTC falls below $79,000
Among the top 100 tokens by market value, five tokens including RAY, TRUMP, and WIF have fallen by more than 50% in the month; at the close of U.S. stocks: the Nasdaq fell 2.7%, and Nvidia fell more than 8%; Uniswap integrated Robinhood, MoonPay, and Transak, and launched a fiat currency withdrawal function.
BTC
$112,424.98
-0.69%
MORE
$0.10003
+0.04%
NOT
$0.002055
-0.38%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MEME
$0.001837
-4.02%
Share
PANews
2025/02/28 17:30
“Selling a kidney to keep Bitcoin”: Strategy’s long bet faces liquidation concerns
Bitcoin led the crypto market to fall across the board, and the pessimistic liquidity outlook exacerbated the market's selling sentiment. In this market environment, investors can't help but worry that MicroStrategy, a veteran Bitcoin leverager, will encounter a "turnover." But to some extent, Strategy's convertible bond structure and financing capabilities reduce the possibility of its Bitcoin being forcibly pledged or liquidated.
T
$0.0159
-3.69%
BOND
$0.1798
-8.82%
Share
PANews
2025/02/28 17:29
Analysis: Mysterious whale hoards $340 million worth of BTC, but is the best time to buy the dip yet?
Traders on social media seem keen to buy at the bottom, and mysterious whales have also taken action, but on-chain data analysis platform Santiment believes that this does not necessarily mean that the best time to buy has arrived.
BTC
$112,424.98
-0.69%
NOT
$0.002055
-0.38%
Share
PANews
2025/02/28 16:20
Driven by events, we review the key governance trends and integration trends in February
Governance dynamics are seen as an indicator of future stability and growth, but a project’s technical updates can have just as much influence as governance dynamics.
FUTURE
$0.14866
-1.45%
Share
PANews
2025/02/28 14:51
PA Chart | A look back at the crypto panic moments from 2018 to 2025
PANews has compiled the cyclical volatility events in the crypto market over the past few years, looking at several key factors that have triggered panic moments, including macroeconomics, internal crises in the industry, the bursting of speculative bubbles, and regulatory pressure.
Share
PANews
2025/02/28 13:11
OSL trading time: large transactions and daily active addresses decreased, and the market trend diverged
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Share
PANews
2025/02/28 13:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.28)
No hot spots at all
MEME
$0.001837
-4.02%
AI
$0.1145
-4.50%
HOT
$0.0009046
-2.42%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
Share
PANews
2025/02/28 11:18
Traditional gift card platforms enter Web3. How does Raise, which has raised a total of $220 million, enter the crypto consumption track?
Raise, a crypto gift card platform, announced that it has completed a $63 million strategic financing, led by Haun Ventures, with participation from Paper Ventures, Selini Capital, GSR, and Raj Gokal, co-founder of blockchain Solana. This round of financing brings Raise's total financing to more than $220 million.
MORE
$0.10003
+0.04%
Share
PANews
2025/02/28 08:31
A look at 6 emerging Launchpad platforms: Solana is still the main battlefield, and MEME core presents diversified gameplay
In this article, PANews lists six new Launchpad platforms that have received a lot of attention. These platforms are mainly based on Solana. Each has its own business model and shows innovative attempts in security, gameplay diversity and popularity, but the core still revolves around MEME.
LOT
$0.01987
-0.55%
CORE
$0.4608
-2.74%
SIX
$0.01931
-3.06%
MEME
$0.001837
-4.02%
Share
PANews
2025/02/27 18:47
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say