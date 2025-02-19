MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | Kaito AI Releases KAITO Token Economics; Argentine Senate Asks Government for Report on LIBRA Token Scandal
The U.S. SEC announced the establishment of a cyber and emerging technology division to protect retail investors, involving the fight against crypto asset fraud; CoinList will launch the Obol token sale on February 25; Story released its latest roadmap; Hong Kong will promote the use of tokenization technology in the capital market.
PANews
2025/02/21 17:18
The ownership balance of Web3 can be seen from the cancellation of custom design of Paragraph
Paragraph can change the visual presentation of the blog at will, and the creator has no control over this.
PANews
2025/02/21 14:15
OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin stands on the bull-bear dividing line, and the market has differences on the target price of $99,000
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/02/21 12:00
FTX’s first round of repayments begins, and 11.2 million SOLs are about to be unlocked, triggering market selling pressure and anxiety. Is this an overestimated “wolf is coming”?
The expected massive circulation of SOL has caused market concerns, and the aftermath of FTX's asset sell-off will once again impact the crypto ecosystem. Is it that panic is spreading excessively, or is it that the risks have not yet been fully priced in?
PANews
2025/02/21 11:29
A look at seven popular equity NFTs: Many crypto projects backed by high financing have seen significant increases
As more and more crypto projects target NFT holders for airdrops, especially the lucrative returns from some successful cases, the market demand for equity NFTs with potential airdrop expectations has increased significantly, pushing their floor prices up. In this article, PANews lists seven equity NFTs that have been popular recently. These NFTs are backed by high-value financing projects, and most of them have not issued tokens.
PANews
2025/02/21 11:02
Dynamic TAO: Bittensor’s new economic model
In-depth analysis of how the introduction of dTAOs will change the issuance distribution, incentive structure, and economics of the network.
PANews
2025/02/20 18:11
PA Daily | Kaito AI will open KAITO token claims at 20:00 on February 20; Nigeria sues Binance for $81.5 billion
PAIN has completed user refunds, and Harold token shares will be locked for 20 years; Coinbase added tokenbot (CLANKER) to the coin listing roadmap; about 86% of traders suffered losses due to LIBRA, with cumulative losses of approximately US$251 million; Binance.US has resumed US dollar deposits, withdrawals and trading services, and will gradually open them to all users in the next few days.
PANews
2025/02/20 17:31
New trends in the development of the Bitcoin ecosystem: From institutional investment to consumer chain transformation, how does Core promote BTCFi?
Institutional adoption of Bitcoin is at a critical turning point. Core introduces dual staking through the Fusion upgrade, superimposed with its income-based ETP, CoreFi strategy, etc., to provide a solution for real income in Bitcoin.
PANews
2025/02/20 12:00
Kelsier Ventures, the issuer of Libra, is accused of paying money to bribe the president’s sister and is the mastermind behind multiple “Rug Pulls”. Where does it come from?
As the Libra coin issuance farce fermented for several days, the token market maker Kelsier Ventures and its CEO Hayden Davis, the manipulators behind the scenes, surfaced. This article will get to know them, understand their background, and the role they played in the Libra scandal.
PANews
2025/02/19 18:55
K33 Crypto Briefing: BTC indicators weaken, the market may be on the eve of a change
While the pro-crypto Trump administration is a positive factor in the long run, current market uncertainty remains and traders should remain cautious until a clear direction emerges.
PANews
2025/02/19 17:56
