PA Daily | FTX's next round of repayment distribution will begin on May 30; CZ will donate all tokens received in the wallet
Binance Alpha launched 6 projects including BROCCOLI (f2b), CZ'S DOG and Broccoli (f3b); Former Coinbase CTO: Traditional IPOs and mergers and acquisitions are hindered, and security token issuance (STO) on the blockchain may become a new financing path; The US SEC confirmed that it had received Bitwise's spot XRP ETF application.
PANews
2025/02/19 17:30
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.19)
The market is back in the bear market downturn
PANews
2025/02/19 11:59
OSL Trading Hours: Market caution heats up, short positions exceed long positions by $120 million
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/02/19 11:30
Crypto ETFs welcome institutional entry, 15 institutions hold nearly $14 billion, BlackRock attracts the most funds
In this article, PANews sorted out the Bitcoin/Ethereum spot ETF holdings of 15 institutions in 2024, with a total holding value of more than US$13.98 billion. From the perspective of holding strategies, each institution has different market expectations and asset allocation directions. Many institutions increased their holdings on a large scale in the fourth quarter of 2024, especially BlackRock's IBIT, which attracted the most money. In terms of holding structure, most institutions mainly focus on Bitcoin spot ETF products, but many institutions also began to increase their investment in Ethereum ETFs in Q4.
PANews
2025/02/19 10:23
PA Daily | Argentine President responds to LIBRA controversy, saying he did not promote it, but just shared it; Meteora co-founder Ben resigns
DefiTuna revealed the $200 million market manipulation plan of the M3M3 platform, involving multiple projects such as LIBRA and MELANIA; KernelDAO will conduct the $KERNEL token TGE in February; Hyper Foundation: HyperEVM mainnet has officially launched.
PANews
2025/02/18 17:30
Libra staged a hunting game: nearly 30% of large investors took over at high prices, and more than 70,000 addresses were harvested
In the cryptocurrency market, being the first to enter the market is often seen as the secret to profitability, but the plunge in the price of Libra tokens has revealed the cruel truth behind this "speed game."
PANews
2025/02/18 16:07
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.18)
$LIBRA turmoil is still brewing
PANews
2025/02/18 11:48
A look at 15 BNB Chain ecosystem AI Agents: Most are low-market-cap projects, only MyShell has the highest financing scale
In this article, PANews lists 15 AI Agent token issuance projects on BNB Chain, most of which are low-market-cap projects, with only MyShell, Cookie DAO and ChainGPT exceeding the 100 million US dollar mark. At the same time, 8 projects have received financing of varying scales, with MyShell receiving the highest investment amount and a strong investment lineup behind it.
PANews
2025/02/18 09:08
LIBRA token scam investigation: from presidential endorsement to hacker tracking
“The issuance of LIBRA is not to ‘cut leeks’, but to cause a market crash due to a failed plan.”
PANews
2025/02/17 20:30
From transactions to audits, here are 10 noteworthy Cookie DeFAI hackathon projects
These projects excel in cross-chain interoperability design, new applications, and performance optimization.
PANews
2025/02/17 19:27
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he "wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case." Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say