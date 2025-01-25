PA Daily | Grayscale and CoinShares submit regulatory documents proposing to launch ETFs tracking XRP, Litecoin, and Solana; a16z plans to reduce investment in the UK crypto industry and shift its foc

Nasdaq applied to the SEC to allow physical transfers of the iShares Bitcoin Trust; SoSoValue airdrops are now open to qualified users; Justin Sun accused XCN of market manipulation and called on major exchanges to pay close attention to related risks; MicroStrategy may face billions of dollars in tax issues next year.