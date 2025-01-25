2025-08-03 Sunday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Daily丨ai16z rebrands to ElizaOS; US South Dakota and Kentucky lawmakers propose Bitcoin reserve legislation

PA Daily丨ai16z rebrands to ElizaOS; US South Dakota and Kentucky lawmakers propose Bitcoin reserve legislation

ai16z will implement a comprehensive rebranding plan and the project will be renamed ElizaOS; South Dakota Congressman Logan Manhart announced that he will introduce a bill in the South Dakota House of Representatives to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve.
AI16Z
AI16Z$0.1176-6.66%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01378-5.73%
Share
PANews2025/01/29 16:58
Viralmind: A decentralized AI training protocol leveraging large action models

Viralmind: A decentralized AI training protocol leveraging large action models

An explanation of the services provided by Viralmind, its rationale, and financial and market analysis of the VIRAL token.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1143-4.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01475-2.38%
Share
PANews2025/01/29 13:00
PA Daily | KuCoin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ); Coinbase will list Venice Token (VVV), an AI concept token on the Base chain

PA Daily | KuCoin has reached a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ); Coinbase will list Venice Token (VVV), an AI concept token on the Base chain

Nvidia plunged nearly 17%, and the wealth of technology giants led by Huang Renxun shrunk significantly; Sui will support transactions via text messages; Santiment data: whales bought 460 million DOGE during the recent market decline.
U
U$0.01108+0.45%
SUI
SUI$3.342-4.13%
VVV
VVV$2.535-1.74%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1143-4.59%
DOGE
DOGE$0.19375-4.96%
Share
PANews2025/01/28 17:30
PA Daily | DeepSeek tops Apple's US free APP download rankings; Jupiter announces that 3 billion JUP tokens have been destroyed

PA Daily | DeepSeek tops Apple's US free APP download rankings; Jupiter announces that 3 billion JUP tokens have been destroyed

CZ revealed that he first bought Bitcoin in early 2014 when the price was about $600; Matrixport said that a 10% correction in Bitcoin could be a strategic buying opportunity; Russia's largest energy supplier, Rosseti, will launch a cryptocurrency mining business.
RWAX
APP$0.003994+2.59%
Jupiter
JUP$0.4363-4.88%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00009393-17.32%
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000466-0.85%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001257-1.17%
Share
PANews2025/01/27 17:30
OSL Trading Time: $7.8 billion in options are about to expire, and the BTC long-short game intensifies

OSL Trading Time: $7.8 billion in options are about to expire, and the BTC long-short game intensifies

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,379.92-0.80%
Share
PANews2025/01/27 11:35
Financing Weekly Report | 20 public financing events; blockchain-based animation platform Oshi completed $12.5 million in financing, led by Polychain Capital and others

Financing Weekly Report | 20 public financing events; blockchain-based animation platform Oshi completed $12.5 million in financing, led by Polychain Capital and others

Infrastructure and tools lead the way; analysts say Trump&#39;s move may usher in a wave of tokenized equity financing.
Oshi
OSHI$0.018498-16.49%
Movement
MOVE$0.1254-3.01%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.606-1.55%
Share
PANews2025/01/27 11:29
Weekly preview | Abstract mainnet launches; Sui (SUI) will unlock tokens worth over $260 million

Weekly preview | Abstract mainnet launches; Sui (SUI) will unlock tokens worth over $260 million

In the coming week from January 27, 2025 to February 2, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
SUI
SUI$3.342-4.13%
Share
PANews2025/01/26 20:37
PA Daily | Ohio, USA, proposes a bill to establish a "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve"; OKX will launch VINE (Vine Coin) spot trading

PA Daily | Ohio, USA, proposes a bill to establish a "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve"; OKX will launch VINE (Vine Coin) spot trading

Virtuals Lianchuang: Plans to launch the Solana platform in the first week of February; Paradigm calls for accelerating the development of Ethereum; Eric Trump confirms that US domestic crypto projects will enjoy zero capital gains tax.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004764-2.77%
Vine Coin
VINE$0.06479-35.00%
American Coin
USA$0.0000008522-5.24%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02399-1.59%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
Share
PANews2025/01/26 17:30
Paradigm's latest research article: Accelerating Ethereum

Paradigm's latest research article: Accelerating Ethereum

We believe that the Ethereum core protocol should be upgraded faster. There are many major improvements that can be accelerated without sacrificing its values.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4601-2.89%
Major
MAJOR$0.1558+0.27%
Share
PANews2025/01/26 13:32
PA Daily | Grayscale and CoinShares submit regulatory documents proposing to launch ETFs tracking XRP, Litecoin, and Solana; a16z plans to reduce investment in the UK crypto industry and shift its foc

PA Daily | Grayscale and CoinShares submit regulatory documents proposing to launch ETFs tracking XRP, Litecoin, and Solana; a16z plans to reduce investment in the UK crypto industry and shift its foc

Nasdaq applied to the SEC to allow physical transfers of the iShares Bitcoin Trust; SoSoValue airdrops are now open to qualified users; Justin Sun accused XCN of market manipulation and called on major exchanges to pay close attention to related risks; MicroStrategy may face billions of dollars in tax issues next year.
ONYXCOIN
XCN$0.013876-0.73%
Major
MAJOR$0.1558+0.27%
XRP
XRP$2.7909-6.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00792+1.66%
SUN
SUN$0.020998-1.30%
Share
PANews2025/01/25 17:14

Trending News

More

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

In an interview with US media, US President Trump stated that he &quot;wants to release all documents related to the Epstein case.&quot; Trump stated that he wants all the information to be made publi

A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN

Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation

Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say