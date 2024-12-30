MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | USDC Treasury minted 400 million USDC this morning; Binance Labs invested in THENA
CZ retweeted the view that "optimistic about the performance of altcoins in Q1 2025, BNB's minimum target price is $1,314"; Eliza ranked first in GitHub's December trend list; Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $426 million yesterday.
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
ELIZA
$0.001372
-11.25%
BNB
$740.61
-2.04%
USDC
$1.0001
-0.02%
NET
$0.00011195
-1.98%
PANews
2024/12/31 17:14
As 2025 approaches, let’s take a look at how crypto VCs view market performance and potential opportunities
Standing at the starting point of 2025, PANews invited more than a dozen top VCs to share their observations and thoughts on the crypto industry. They reviewed the highlights of the past year, analyzed the opportunities and challenges of the current market, and made predictions on future development trends.
MORE
$0.1001
+0.16%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
FUTURE
$0.14886
-1.32%
PANews
2024/12/31 16:08
Comparing Griffain and Neur: Which is the Best Solana AI Assistant?
Griffain is more automated and provides a better customization experience, while Neur is simpler and more direct, suitable for ordinary users.
NEUR
$0.0006297
-7.51%
MORE
$0.1001
+0.16%
GRIFFAIN
$0.03409
-7.98%
AI
$0.114
-5.39%
PANews
2024/12/31 13:42
Crypto narrative annual performance: AI and Meme increased more than 20 times, while L2 fell 20.7% and ranked last
CoinGecko analyzed this year’s crypto narrative themes and the results showed that the annual returns of different narrative themes varied significantly, ranging from -20.7% to +2,939.8%.
MORE
$0.1001
+0.16%
MEME
$0.001825
-5.14%
AI
$0.114
-5.39%
PANews
2024/12/31 12:07
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.31)
Ai16z series rose across the board
MEME
$0.001825
-5.14%
AI16Z
$0.1172
-6.98%
ROSE
$0.02321
-3.61%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
PANews
2024/12/31 10:50
How to plan and seize opportunities as early as possible in the AI Agent cycle?
What are the criteria for selecting an agent? What narrative and practicality does CT value most at present?
CT
$0.0000049
-10.90%
AI
$0.114
-5.39%
PANews
2024/12/31 09:09
The IRS's final "DeFi Broker" rule has been strongly opposed by the crypto industry. How likely is it that the Trump administration will revoke it?
Crypto industry insiders pointed out that in actual applications, it is the users who facilitate transactions, and the IRS mistakenly defines DeFi service providers as brokers. The mandatory collection of user information will cause huge privacy violations and exceed the scope of the IRS's statutory authority.
DEFI
$0.002022
+1.15%
TRUMP
$8.596
-1.98%
PANews
2024/12/30 21:58
PA Daily | The Fear and Greed Index fell below 70 for the first time since October 24; Binance will launch PHA and DF perpetual contracts
Founder of ai16z: There is no need to imitate ai16z, innovative areas such as "making money while sleeping" are worth exploring; CEX spot trading volume broke the highest level since May 2021; Bitget has destroyed 800 million BGB through 5 addresses.
FEAR
$0.02109
-5.17%
DF
$0.02791
-1.41%
SPOT
$0.0000000000000000000062
--%
PHA
$0.0939
-5.42%
AI16Z
$0.1172
-6.98%
PANews
2024/12/30 17:29
Interpretation of the development status of ai16z and Virtuals: They occupy more than half of the AI Agent market share and both face the challenge of ecological centralization
In this AI Agent craze, ai16z and Virtuals Protocol are undoubtedly the two most representative projects with the strongest performance, and their ecosystems have attracted various investors to actively dig for gold.
MORE
$0.1001
+0.16%
GOLD
$0.00000000000025
-19.35%
AI16Z
$0.1172
-6.98%
AI
$0.114
-5.39%
PANews
2024/12/30 17:11
Opinion: AI Agents “take over” memecoin and enter a super cycle
The overall market value of AI Agents narratives has increased by 7,000% in the past three months, while Memecoins have only increased by 15.19%.
AI
$0.114
-5.39%
PANews
2024/12/30 14:29
