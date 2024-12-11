MEXC Exchange
Is the academic circle also "playing with coins"? DeSci project ResearchHub became popular after being reported by the top journal Nature
"It is a historical oddity that peer reviewers are not paid; the work they do is valuable and should be recognised and rewarded."
PANews
2024/12/12 14:04
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.12)
Ai Agent enters a white-hot stage
PANews
2024/12/12 11:26
Xai launches Tiny Sentry Keys, will it airdrop on a large scale again? A quick look at the 10 games in this ecosystem
Based on the existing public information, this article will list 10 games that have been or will be launched on Xai.
PANews
2024/12/12 10:09
As the tide of “strategic reserves” rises, will Bitcoin reshape the “balance sheets” of sovereign states and corporate institutions?
Gold, as a global strategic reserve asset, has a history of thousands of years, while the 15-year-old Bitcoin is posing new challenges.
PANews
2024/12/12 10:00
Magic Eden has received airdrops: The minimum living allowance is worth $272, and the largest address has received over $1.28 million in tokens
The Movement order-sharing craze has not yet ended, and Magic Eden’s airdrop is coming soon.
PANews
2024/12/11 17:36
PA Daily | Microsoft shareholders vote against Bitcoin investment proposal; ZK verification layer Aligned Layer announces ALIGN token economics
Coinbase has launched Magic Eden (ME) and will launch Gigachad (GIGA) and Turbo (TURBO); Circle has established a strategic partnership with Binance; Riot Platforms bought 705 BTC.
PANews
2024/12/11 17:25
Bitwise's Top 10 Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2025
Driven by global stimulus policies from China and other major central banks, growing institutional adoption, and rapid improvements in blockchain technology, the outlook for 2025 looks pretty bright.
PANews
2024/12/11 16:00
OSL Trading Time: Cryptocurrency market fluctuates and adjusts, governments and institutions still increase BTC layout
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2024/12/11 12:02
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.11)
AI Agent is hot again, base chain issues more than 5,000 new listings per day
PANews
2024/12/11 11:23
Spot auction price hits new high, could Hyperliquid become a new option for listing coins?
Recently, after successfully performing a textbook airdrop, the derivatives DEX Hyperliquid not only achieved impressive performance in many data, but also hit a new high in the spot auction price, further enhancing the platform's market advantage. With such strong data, PANews learned that many projects have already set their sights on listing on Hyperliquid.
PANews
2024/12/11 10:08
