PA Daily | Binance will list Magic Eden (ME) at 23:00 tonight; GSR becomes the market maker of MOVE tokens
Russian lawmakers proposed establishing a national Bitcoin reserve; Google announced progress on quantum computing "Willow"; the founder of Morgan Creek predicts that the crypto market will usher in a bear market in mid-2025.
PANews
2024/12/10 17:33
The Movement airdrop has been received: 98.5% of addresses have received more than 100 MOVEs, and the highest single address has received 490,000 MOVEs
On December 9, the modular Layer2 Movement based on Move opened airdrop claims. PANews analyzed the on-chain data of MOVE tokens to investigate the actual situation of MOVE's current airdrop.
MORE
PANews
2024/12/10 17:18
Google's quantum chip Willow has been released. Under the threat of super computing power, will the 1 million bitcoins held by Satoshi Nakamoto be frozen to ensure their safety?
Will quantum computing undermine existing encryption security mechanisms, especially posing a threat to mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin? As the threat of quantum computing intensifies, experts suggest that the Bitcoin community may need to consider freezing Satoshi Nakamoto's 1 million Bitcoins.
PANews
2024/12/10 16:57
Exclusive interview with DIN founder Harold: How can Web3 data network break the curse of “AI data sweatshop”?
With the support of the upcoming L2 data chain and token economic system, DIN will not only inject new vitality into the cryptocurrency industry, but also provide more possibilities for the AI and traditional data industries.
PANews
2024/12/10 16:00
Multi-dimensional analysis of the seven key tracks of stablecoins: Who is the real winner?
In this article, Dragonfly general partners will deeply analyze the various tracks of the stablecoin market and their value potential from multiple dimensions.
PANews
2024/12/10 12:21
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.10)
SOL 10th Golden Dog Law is fulfilled again
PANews
2024/12/10 10:58
Ethereum in the bull market: an undervalued blue chip or a giant that is gradually losing momentum?
Is Ethereum, the leading public blockchain, undervalued by the market or performing normally, judging from objective data? Lian Po is old, can he still make a living?
PANews
2024/12/10 10:00
A list of officially recognized zero-knowledge proof projects on the Solana network
A detailed look at the early development and verifiability of ZK on Solana.
PANews
2024/12/10 09:16
As crypto goes mainstream, CertiK founder talks with CZ about how to survive in the crypto market
CertiK co-founder Ronghui Gu and Binance founder CZ discussed the key factors behind the market transformation, including technological progress, changes in user needs, and the evolution of the global regulatory environment. They not only shared their unique insights into the future of the industry, but also deeply analyzed the security challenges and changing regulatory frameworks facing the current crypto world, providing deep insights into innovation, security, and compliance.
PANews
2024/12/09 20:30
Amazon has been proposed to establish a Bitcoin treasury, and Microsoft is about to vote on the decision. Will large companies favor using Bitcoin to hedge against inflation?
More and more large technology companies are beginning to pay attention to how to protect assets through Bitcoin investment financial strategies. Recently, the Washington think tank "National Center for Public Policy Research" proposed a shareholder proposal to Amazon, suggesting that it include Bitcoin in the company's financial reserves to cope with inflation risks.
PANews
2024/12/09 18:25
