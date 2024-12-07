MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | Upbit and Binance launch Movement (MOVE); Pudgy Penguins surpasses BAYC to become the second largest NFT project by market value
Binance launched MOVE and started an airdrop activity for HODLers; Pudgy Penguins surpassed BAYC to become the second largest NFT project by market value; PEPE's market value exceeded US$11 billion, setting a new high, surpassing Uniswap.
MOVE
$0.1248
-4.07%
SECOND
$0.0000128
+29.29%
NFT
$0.0000004724
-0.50%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
PEPE
$0.00001006
-4.55%
PANews
2024/12/09 17:46
BTC's new journey after breaking $100,000: 10 reasons to hit $150,000 in 2025
This article will conduct an in-depth analysis from four dimensions: time cycle, macroeconomics, market demand, and on-chain data.
BTC
$112,190.59
-1.24%
PANews
2024/12/09 15:51
Bull Market Guide: 6 Trading Rules to Improve Your Trading Success Rate
Narrow your focus; distinguish between investing, trading, and speculation; and don't work in isolation.
DON
$0.000808
+43.00%
T
$0.0158
-4.70%
BULL
$0.003914
--%
PANews
2024/12/09 14:35
OSL Trading Hour: BTC may rise to $120,000, $3 billion options are about to expire
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$112,190.59
-1.24%
PANews
2024/12/09 11:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.9)
On-chain heat returns
MEME
$0.001813
-6.01%
MEMES
$0.0000884
-0.59%
PANews
2024/12/09 10:57
Financing Weekly Report | 23 public financing events; Blockchain interoperability developer Union Labs completes $12 million Series A financing
AI and CeFi projects in the primary market performed well; Pantera Capital raised US$20 million, which will be used to invest in TON, a blockchain related to Telegram.
TON
$3.531
-1.23%
WELL
$0.0001507
-0.85%
AI
$0.1135
-5.96%
PANews
2024/12/09 10:25
AMA Review: One hand BTC, one hand PVP, crazy MEME game theory
How can ordinary players profit from Crazy PVP in a scientific and sustainable way?
BTC
$112,190.59
-1.24%
MEME
$0.001813
-6.01%
PANews
2024/12/09 09:16
PA Daily | There is no snapshot of the "Fat Penguin" PENGU token; the top ten Bitcoin holders control nearly 15% of the circulation
Telegram founder Pavel Durov has appeared in a Paris court and said he "trusts the French judicial system"; BABYDOGE's $2.42 million worth of tokens unlocked about 10 hours ago were all recharged into Binance; Vitalik Buterin said he could not accept Ethereum's abandonment of verifiability.
PENGU
$0.032324
-2.93%
NOT
$0.002034
-2.16%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
BABYDOGE
$0.0000000012147
-4.75%
FAT
$0.002772
-3.34%
PANews
2024/12/08 17:26
A Deep Dive into Token Unlocks: What Are the Most Important Factors in Price Changes?
90% unlocking creates negative price pressure regardless of size or type, with team unlocking triggering the worst crashes and irrational selling.
DEEP
$0.128788
-6.92%
TOKEN
$0.01466
-3.61%
PANews
2024/12/08 17:02
PA Daily | UK FCA warns Pump.fun of providing financial services or products without permission; "Crypto Czar" David Sacks is a Solana supporter and investor in Multicoin Capital
The Czech Republic has exempted capital gains tax on Bitcoin held for more than three years with the unanimous consent of the parliament; EigenLayer plans to launch an upgraded version of Rewards v2 in January next year, aiming to enhance the flexibility of the re-pledge ecosystem; Musk released a portrait photo with the words "The Dogeson" and "The Dogefather".
MORE
$0.1
+0.06%
GAINS
$0.02399
-1.59%
PHOTO
$1.173
+0.29%
FUN
$0.010165
-7.50%
PANews
2024/12/07 17:14
Trending News
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say