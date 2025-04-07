MEXC Exchange
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.8)
PANews
2025/04/08 10:55
“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?
Mining without the support of large mining pools is still like buying a lottery ticket.
PANews
2025/04/08 10:14
PA Daily | Global stock markets plummeted; BTC fell below $75,000, ETH fell below $1,500
Major European stock indices fell sharply, with French bank stocks suspended at the opening; S&P 500 futures fell 20% from their February all-time highs, with U.S. technology stocks falling across the board in pre-market trading; Japanese and South Korean stock markets suffered heavy losses.
PANews
2025/04/07 17:30
From mentality to strategy trading philosophy, these 52 blood and tears lessons you have to know
These 52 lessons were learned from the books I read, the lessons I learned from smart traders, and the countless mistakes I made along the way.
PANews
2025/04/07 16:51
A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?
In the context of yield compression and bear market in the crypto market, how can investors manage risks and adjust strategies to avoid falling into the trap of blindly chasing returns.
PANews
2025/04/07 14:30
Trading time: Global stock markets are in turmoil, and the ETH/BTC exchange rate hits a new low since February 2020
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/04/07 13:50
Trump wields the "tariff stick" to bloodbath the world, and the crypto market reappears "Black Monday"
As Trump wields the "tariff stick", the global capital market has fallen into a vortex of violent turbulence. The macroeconomic negatives are superimposed on the liquidity crisis, the positions of whales have been liquidated one after another, panic selling has occurred one after another, and the bulls have been hit hard and left the market... This storm caused by policies has once again put the crypto market in a severe test of survival.
PANews
2025/04/07 13:15
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.7)
When I woke up, the sky fell
PANews
2025/04/07 11:05
Full text of CZ's fireside chat: HODL strategy is challenged, survival rules in market volatility
In this in-depth conversation with the Hong Kong community, CZ publicly analyzed for the first time the development bottlenecks of BNB Chain, the community controversy of MEME coin, and his expectations for a "healthy ecosystem" in the industry. He emphasized that "making quick money and making slow money need to be balanced", and drew a survival rule for investors where risks and opportunities coexist.
PANews
2025/04/07 10:13
The data comprehensively analyzes the capital flows behind the trillion-dollar growth of stablecoins. If altcoins did not increase, where did the money go?
In this article, PANews will analyze the ultimate crypto question brought about by the growth of stablecoins through a comprehensive data analysis of stablecoins: Where has the money gone?
PANews
2025/04/07 10:00
