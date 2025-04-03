MEXC Exchange
Financing Weekly Report | 12 public financing events; Startup Codex completed a $15.8 million seed round of financing, led by Dragonfly
The recent investment and financing market heat has fallen to the lowest level in nearly three months, and capital focus is mainly on Web3+AI, blockchain games and stablecoins.
PANews
2025/04/07 09:43
Weekly preview | The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a hearing to promote digital asset regulatory legislation; FTX opens the next round of distribution registration
In the coming week from April 7, 2025 to April 13, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/04/06 20:42
PA Daily | Trump hints at “deliberately” causing a stock market crash; Phaver ceases operations, token price drops 99% since TGE
Neon Machine, the developer of the crypto shooting game "Shrapnel", was revealed to be in financial crisis; according to a Forbes survey, more than one-third of Wall Street leaders are opposed to Trump's economic policies; the acting chairman of the SEC instructed to review cryptocurrency-related statements to confirm whether they need to be modified or revoked.
PANews
2025/04/06 17:25
PA Daily | Powell said tariffs far exceeded expectations and the Fed is not in a hurry to make a decision; Grayscale has submitted the S-1 form of Solana ETF to the US SEC
The number of non-farm payrolls in the United States increased by 228,000 in March, and the unemployment rate was 4.2%; the U.S. stock market suffered its worst week in five years, and the Nasdaq fell into a technical bear market; affected by tariffs, many companies including Circle are considering postponing their IPOs; the pump fun live broadcast function has been launched to 5% of users, and an audit policy has been formulated.
PANews
2025/04/05 17:10
Gensyn testnet is online. How to make AI training more efficient and decentralized?
The first phase of the testnet focuses on RL Swarm, an application for collaborative reinforcement learning post-training.
PANews
2025/04/05 15:56
The Trump family enters the mining industry and establishes a joint venture, American Bitcoin, aiming to go public and become the world's largest Bitcoin mining company
American Bitcoin’s development path is carefully broken down into four phases, each with clear target computing power and energy efficiency indicators, and relying on collaboration with Hut 8’s existing resources.
PANews
2025/04/04 15:00
One-stop access to the Metaverse, how does Vcity create a cross-chain social dream factory?
Vcity, the fifth city of the cross-chain social financial metaverse, uses the metaverse as a carrier. While satisfying the freedom of individual identity expression and value proposition, it also enriches the interactive experience and sense of participation in the digital economy through a multi-module ecological application scenario strategy.
PANews
2025/04/03 21:46
PA Daily | Treasure will terminate game operations and Treasure Chain; US House of Representatives Committee passes stablecoin regulation bill
Arthur Hayes: If Bitcoin can hold the key level of $76,500 before April 15, the risk is expected to be eliminated; Standard Chartered Bank predicts that Avalanche's native token AVAX may soar to $250 in 2029; Binance Watch tags have added ARDR, BSW, FLM, etc., and removed the seed tags of JUP, STRK and TON.
PANews
2025/04/03 17:30
The "Cyclic Curse" of the Crypto Market: Knowing That the Bubble Will Burst, Why Do We Keep Losing Everything Again and Again?
We keep making mistakes and stumbling over and over again. We know what we are doing but we can’t stop it from happening. In fact, we can’t control our emotions.
PANews
2025/04/03 16:54
2025 Cryptocurrency Holder Survey Report: Digital Asset Map of 55 Million Americans, Who Uses Cryptocurrency?
The survey shows that cryptocurrency holders are a diverse group. People of different ages and income levels are holding and using cryptocurrencies. Among them, although there are more male holders (67%), there are also many female holders (31%).
PANews
2025/04/03 15:55
