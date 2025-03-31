MEXC Exchange
When will Bitcoin’s decline end? Let’s wait and see if regulation breaks the ice and macroeconomics improves
Despite the current economic uncertainty, the crypto industry continues to benefit from a friendly political environment, with the Trump administration pushing for increasing clarity on the regulatory framework and growing institutional enthusiasm for participation.
PANews
2025/04/01 18:27
Arthur Hayes' new article: Signals of a shift in the Fed's policy are emerging. Can Bitcoin break through $250,000 by the end of the year?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell faces a serious policy dilemma: under huge government debt and political pressure, the Fed has to abandon its independence and anti-inflation stance and turn to financing the government through quantitative easing and other means. This "fiscal dominance" situation is very similar to the situation during the Burns period in the 1970s, indicating that the Fed will have to restart its loose policy, which may drive up the prices of assets such as Bitcoin.
PANews
2025/04/01 18:20
GUN tokens are now available on Launchpool, but Off the Grid has not yet migrated to the Gunz mainnet, which has led to it being questioned as a “ghost chain”
The launch of GUN tokens sparked a craze, but since "Off the Grid" has not yet been migrated to the GUNZ mainnet, it has raised questions about the "ghost chain". At the same time, the low circulation, high market value and excessive VC holdings of the tokens have also caused controversy.
PANews
2025/04/01 18:03
PA Daily | Binance announces KernelDAO as the 4th Megadrop project; Upbit adds COMP to the Korean Won market
A bill in the U.S. state of Rhode Island proposes to allow residents of the state to trade $10,000 worth of Bitcoin per month tax-free; PumpBTC on-chain airdrop claims will begin on April 2; Nigeria's SEC will regulate virtual asset service providers under the new law.
PANews
2025/04/01 17:30
"Living off the past" is not advisable. The crypto field cannot rely on network effects to build a holding moat
Only by constantly "doing things" can a project gain market recognition.
PANews
2025/04/01 17:22
Exclusive interview with Movement co-founder Cooper: A dropout teenager successfully counterattacked and built a multi-billion dollar project and received an increase in the Trump family's holdings
In this in-depth conversation, Movement co-founder Cooper Scanlon shared his thoughts on how he decided to drop out of school and join the crypto space. He analyzed Movement's unique advantages and future plans amid fierce competition, and combined with the U.S. regulatory environment, he offered unique insights into the industry's future development.
PANews
2025/04/01 16:16
BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink released his annual letter to investors, posing a thought-provoking question: “Will Bitcoin undermine the dollar’s reserve currency status?” He also said that tokenization is becoming a key force in reshaping financial infrastructure.
PANews
2025/04/01 15:29
DeFi Yield Competition: Pendle and Rising Star Spectra
Review the development history of the two protocols, explain how they differ, and how their growth strategies will affect the future returns of DeFi.
PANews
2025/04/01 14:48
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.1)
A day without any new events
PANews
2025/04/01 11:17
Robots on the blockchain? RobotFi’s implementation mechanism and feasibility considerations
What is RobotFi? How can ordinary people participate?
PANews
2025/03/31 18:16
Trending News
A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.
S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”
Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.