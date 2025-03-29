MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | Gold prices hit a new high; Goldman Sachs raised the probability of a US recession and its expectations for tariff rates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products received $226 million inflows last week; among the top 500 tokens by market value, SAROS, SQD, and BROCCOLI saw monthly increases of more than 100%; Binance will add FUN/USDT and MLN/USDT perpetual contracts, supporting 50x leverage.
PANews
2025/03/31 17:30
Trading time: Gold hits record high, sucking blood from BTC, tariffs and non-agricultural data become the focus of the market this week
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/03/31 15:00
Why is Wyoming's creation of a multi-chain stablecoin, WYST, questioned by Republican colleagues?
Wyoming’s stablecoin WYST has entered the testing phase on multiple blockchain networks, but after the test was announced, the plan was questioned by senior Republican politicians, raising concerns about Wyoming’s establishment of a CBDC (central bank digital currency).
PANews
2025/03/31 13:13
Analysis: The bull market is still there, and 10 common market top signals have not appeared
When 5 of these signals appear, all positions can be sold.
PANews
2025/03/31 12:17
Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Chronicle, an oracle service on the Ethereum chain, completed a $12 million seed round of financing, led by Strobe
The investment and financing market showed a significant cooling trend, with both the total financing amount and the size of single transactions showing a significant decline.
PANews
2025/03/31 11:05
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.31)
Four.Meme is about to switch to PancakeSwap V2
PANews
2025/03/31 10:50
Weekly preview | Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” take effect on April 2; Terraform Labs opens a portal for crypto creditors to claim
In the coming week from March 31, 2025 to April 6, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/03/30 21:15
PA Daily | Binance Wallet launches the "Trade with CEX Funds on DEX" feature; recently, about 8,000 bitcoins that have been dormant for 5 to 7 years have been transferred
The total number of users of South Korea's top five crypto exchanges reached 16.29 million, accounting for 32% of the total population; FTX will begin paying bankruptcy claims from major creditors on May 30; the daily trading volume of cryptocurrencies fell from a peak of $126 billion during the US election to $35 billion, a drop of 70%.
PANews
2025/03/30 17:16
PA Daily | Nasdaq submits Grayscale Avalanche ETF application to the US SEC; Trump pardons three co-founders of BitMEX
The annual rate of the U.S. core PCE price index was 2.8%, higher than expected; the U.S. FDIC revoked the policy requiring banks to obtain a license before providing encryption services; South Carolina lawmakers proposed the "Strategic Digital Asset Reserve Act", which would allow 10% of state funds to be invested in Bitcoin.
PANews
2025/03/29 17:26
Crypto investment frenzy: Why South Korea has become one of the hottest markets in the world
When wealth anxiety, materialistic values and high-risk preferences are intertwined, this crypto investment craze that has swept nearly 10 million people has also become a mirror for observing South Korea's social and economic structure.
PANews
2025/03/29 12:47
Trending News
A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.
S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”
Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.