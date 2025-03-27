MEXC Exchange
From trust mechanism to valuation logic, in-depth analysis of the subtle "father-son relationship" between L1 and L2
2025 Cognitive Compulsory Course: What is the difference between L1 and L2?
TRUST
$0.000573
+8.81%
L1
$0.00647
--%
PANews
2025/03/28 18:15
PA Daily | Ghibli's market value exceeds $40 million; Terraform Labs will open a crypto asset claims portal on March 31
Binance announced the results of the first batch of voting for listings: Mubarak, CZ'S Dog, Tutorial and Banana For Scale will be listed; Binance Alpha has launched GhibliCZ (Ghibli) and Ghiblification (Ghibli); the US SEC ended its investigation into Crypto.com without any enforcement action.
PORTAL
$0.04908
+10.34%
COM
$0.020665
-0.20%
BANANA
$23.47
+4.77%
MUBARAK
$0.035217
+5.96%
DOG
$0.003191
+10.68%
GHIBLI
$0.002353
-12.07%
OPEN
$0.000000108
+17.90%
PANews
2025/03/28 17:30
Tether, the world's most profitable company per capita: its CEO is a former plastic surgeon, and its billions of profits are accelerating diversified investments
With only a hundred people serving hundreds of millions of users around the world and leveraging tens of billions of dollars in profits, Tether, a "money printing machine", is operating at an astonishing efficiency. The man behind all this, Giancarlo Devasini, has also achieved a gorgeous transformation from a plastic surgeon to a crypto-financial power, and has led Tether to accelerate its global expansion through diversified investments in mining, media, agriculture, etc.
MAN
$0.00742
+8.95%
PEOPLE
$0.019
+5.96%
ETC
$21.53
+5.85%
PANews
2025/03/28 15:54
Trading time: Gold hits a new high before PCE data comes, OpenAI's new model detonates Ghibli concept
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
GOLD
$0.00000000000021
+16.66%
GHIBLI
$0.002353
-12.07%
PANews
2025/03/28 14:50
From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium
In the Solana ecosystem, a "civil war" involving hundreds of millions of dollars in transaction volume is unfolding. Pump.fun and Raydium, two platforms that once depended on each other, are now in a competitive situation.
FUN
$0.009026
+0.51%
PUMP
$0.003312
+0.15%
NOW
$0.00818
-1.44%
PANews
2025/03/28 13:13
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.28)
Everything can be Ghibli
AI
$0.1296
+4.26%
MEME
$0.001739
+3.94%
MEMES
$0.00008818
-0.38%
GHIBLI
$0.002353
-12.07%
PANews
2025/03/28 11:14
Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live
Speculate on new things instead of old ones, interpreting 4 new public chains and 1 new stablecoin protocol.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
HERE
$0.000588
+10.94%
GO
$0.00039
-2.50%
PANews
2025/03/27 19:19
Financial giants are flocking to issue stablecoins, and the duopoly of Tether and Circle will be broken
Market data shows that stablecoins will process $16 trillion in transactions in 2024, with a total market value climbing to $238 billion.
GIANTS
$0.0003585
-8.38%
PANews
2025/03/27 18:40
PA Daily | GameStop plans to raise $1.3 billion to buy BTC; Upbit will list WAL
Coinbase supports the listing of ALT, PENDLE and L3; Deribit: More than 14.3 billion US dollars of BTC and ETH options will expire in Q1; The top two votes in Binance's first voting for listing coins are BANANAS31 and WHY.
BTC
$116,659.17
+1.85%
MORE
$0.10007
-0.96%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PENDLE
$5.196
+28.64%
L3
$0.04272
+2.32%
WAL
$0.412
+7.01%
GAMESTOP
$0.00008389
+18.30%
PANews
2025/03/27 17:30
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?
The intelligent agent is like a digital assistant that can remember its interactions with users. It can perfectly demonstrate the three core characteristics of NFT: exclusivity, improvability and property traceability.
MORE
$0.10007
-0.96%
CORE
$0.5158
+5.58%
LIKE
$0.009473
+0.72%
SMART
$0.007145
+41.01%
NFT
$0.0000004747
-0.25%
PANews
2025/03/27 13:40
