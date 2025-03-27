2025-08-08 Friday

From trust mechanism to valuation logic, in-depth analysis of the subtle "father-son relationship" between L1 and L2

2025 Cognitive Compulsory Course: What is the difference between L1 and L2?
Trust The Process
L1
PANews2025/03/28 18:15
PA Daily | Ghibli's market value exceeds $40 million; Terraform Labs will open a crypto asset claims portal on March 31

Binance announced the results of the first batch of voting for listings: Mubarak, CZ&#39;S Dog, Tutorial and Banana For Scale will be listed; Binance Alpha has launched GhibliCZ (Ghibli) and Ghiblification (Ghibli); the US SEC ended its investigation into Crypto.com without any enforcement action.
PANews2025/03/28 17:30
Tether, the world's most profitable company per capita: its CEO is a former plastic surgeon, and its billions of profits are accelerating diversified investments

With only a hundred people serving hundreds of millions of users around the world and leveraging tens of billions of dollars in profits, Tether, a &quot;money printing machine&quot;, is operating at an astonishing efficiency. The man behind all this, Giancarlo Devasini, has also achieved a gorgeous transformation from a plastic surgeon to a crypto-financial power, and has led Tether to accelerate its global expansion through diversified investments in mining, media, agriculture, etc.
PANews2025/03/28 15:54
Trading time: Gold hits a new high before PCE data comes, OpenAI's new model detonates Ghibli concept

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/03/28 14:50
From former allies to tit-for-tat, data reveals the essence of the "civil war" between Pump.fun and Raydium

In the Solana ecosystem, a "civil war" involving hundreds of millions of dollars in transaction volume is unfolding. Pump.fun and Raydium, two platforms that once depended on each other, are now in a competitive situation.
PANews2025/03/28 13:13
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.28)

Everything can be Ghibli
PANews2025/03/28 11:14
Crypto market briefly recovered, here are 5 top projects that are about to go live

Speculate on new things instead of old ones, interpreting 4 new public chains and 1 new stablecoin protocol.
PANews2025/03/27 19:19
Financial giants are flocking to issue stablecoins, and the duopoly of Tether and Circle will be broken

Market data shows that stablecoins will process $16 trillion in transactions in 2024, with a total market value climbing to $238 billion.
PANews2025/03/27 18:40
PA Daily | GameStop plans to raise $1.3 billion to buy BTC; Upbit will list WAL

Coinbase supports the listing of ALT, PENDLE and L3; Deribit: More than 14.3 billion US dollars of BTC and ETH options will expire in Q1; The top two votes in Binance&#39;s first voting for listing coins are BANANAS31 and WHY.
PANews2025/03/27 17:30
NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

The intelligent agent is like a digital assistant that can remember its interactions with users. It can perfectly demonstrate the three core characteristics of NFT: exclusivity, improvability and property traceability.
PANews2025/03/27 13:40

A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.

S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”

Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.