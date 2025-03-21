MEXC Exchange
A comprehensive exploration of the Indian crypto market: fertile ground for Web3 to achieve "eye-catching" data
Explore the development of the Indian ecosystem, regulatory challenges, and strategies for project success in this emerging market.
PANews
2025/03/23 13:30
PA Daily | The U.S. House Financial Services Committee is expected to review the draft stablecoin legislation on April 2; Haun Ventures plans to raise $1 billion for two new funds
The U.S. Treasury Department officially lifted sanctions on Tornado Cash; Zoth suffered a theft loss of $8.32 million, and the attacker's funds came from ChangeNOW; Tether is negotiating with a Big Four accounting firm on a reserve audit; AUCTION was suspected to have been pulled to a new high by a whale/institution and then fell back. The whale/institution currently holds 20% of the total tokens.
PANews
2025/03/22 17:17
Canary Capital frequently submits ETF applications. Has the copycat ETF application become a disguised advertising business?
Canary Capital, which was established only six months ago, has already submitted multiple applications for altcoin ETFs. However, this practice has also raised many questions about how big the real demand for these altcoin ETFs is? Or is this more of a gimmick and marketing trick?
PANews
2025/03/22 15:01
99% of airdrops are a waste of time. Don’t bother with these 5 popular projects.
True Alpha will never happen in a crowded place. Here are five popular “airdrop projects” for you to review briefly.
PANews
2025/03/21 17:40
Telegram founder regains his freedom, TON officially announces VC buys $400 million in tokens, and the development dilemma may usher in a turning point
The TON ecosystem has fallen into a period of pain due to the single narrative logic, imbalanced resource allocation, impact of external events and fluctuations in market cycles. At present, TON may usher in a turnaround after the traffic ebbs. The news that top Western venture capital firms have helped buy $400 million worth of tokens and that the platform has been exclusively tied to Telegram has brought new growth expectations to TON.
PANews
2025/03/21 16:52
How does decentralization of intent simplify operations and remove complexity?
Why Intention Is the Superpower of Crypto Life
PANews
2025/03/21 15:33
Trading time: BTC bull market score hits a two-year low, and the layout of multiple ETF products is accelerating
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/03/21 14:50
The altcoins are “bleeding”, are the VCs in the exit period the culprits?
Many of the hottest crypto VC firms may not survive the next few years.
PANews
2025/03/21 13:45
The Turkish lira has been depreciating for many years. When the fiat currency is lost in the crisis, can crypto assets become a safe haven?
Looking back over the past five years, every time Turkey experienced a major currency devaluation crisis, Bitcoin trading volume mostly saw a significant increase. As global economic volatility intensifies, will cryptocurrency become a financial hedging tool for people in more countries with unstable currencies?
PANews
2025/03/21 12:35
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.21)
BSC meme looks forward to the interaction of Yijie every day
PANews
2025/03/21 10:29
