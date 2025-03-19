MEXC Exchange
Comparison of Base, MegaETH and Solana pre-confirmation mechanisms: How to balance speed and security?
The pre-confirmation mechanism can improve the user experience, but it requires users to temporarily believe that the block producer is honest and reliable.
PANews
2025/03/20 19:28
Crypto AI Market Sentiment Survey: The Community is Clearly Divided, with Early Users Having the Most Bullish Sentiment
According to a recent Coingecko survey, nearly half of respondents are bullish on crypto AI products and token prices in 2025, but at the same time, more than a quarter remain cautious or bearish.
PANews
2025/03/20 18:28
PA Daily | Trump signals possible economic slowdown; UNI token holders approve $165.5 million in new foundation funds
Arthur Hayes: The bottom of Bitcoin may be $77,000, and the stock market may have to experience another round of volatility; Binance will launch 6 perpetual contracts including TUT/USDT and BID/USDT, with a maximum leverage of 25 times; Pakistan plans to create a legal framework for cryptocurrency transactions.
PANews
2025/03/20 17:30
EOS failed to "leave the market": renamed Vaulta to transform into "Web3 bank" to prepare for the ecological project exSat
When Vaulta tokens replaced EOS, RAM scarcity surpassed native tokens, and exSat's independent ecosystem became the master, a backdoor ecological transformation has quietly begun.
PANews
2025/03/20 15:12
Trader Eugene’s interview transcript: Newcomers should focus on on-chain assets first, as most of the market does not care about fundamentals
Share lessons learned on risk management, position sizing, and stop losses.
PANews
2025/03/20 13:22
Stablecoin market changes: USDC market share doubles, newcomer USDe emerges
According to the “State of Stablecoins in 2025” report jointly released by Dune and Artemis, the stablecoin market has seen significant growth in the past year, with accelerated institutional adoption, the rise of decentralized stablecoins, and continued increase in on-chain transaction activity.
PANews
2025/03/20 12:50
a16z leads $20 million round in Halliday, transforming from helping gamers “buy now, pay later” to building a Web3 “agent workflow protocol”
Compared with the C-end, the expensive customer acquisition costs and difficult customer acquisition channels in the crypto market have caused many startups to turn to the B-end to seek growth opportunities.
PANews
2025/03/20 11:46
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.20)
$mubarak lost the walk
PANews
2025/03/20 10:06
From the ACP framework to the new fee mechanism, can Virtuals achieve new success?
The AI Agent bubble has burst and Virtuals is facing a development bottleneck. Can a series of recent actions reverse the downward trend?
PANews
2025/03/19 18:07
Comparison of Solana and BNB Chain’s MEME development paths: Dislocated competition between community-driven and traffic-driven
In this article, PANews will deeply analyze the differentiated game between the two major ecosystems of Solana and BNB Chain from four dimensions: MEME cultural core, construction logic, infrastructure construction, and market timing.
PANews
2025/03/19 17:46
Trending News
A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.
S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”
Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.