How does the unsecured lending protocol 3Jane change the on-chain market?
On-chain behavior will have off-chain consequences, and 3Jane will auction the bad assets to US collection agencies.
PANews
2025/03/13 15:18
Trading time: ETH/BTC hits a nearly five-year low, Bitcoin may continue to dominate the market
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/03/13 14:50
CS2 accessories are rising against the market trend: When the "Dragon Sniper" is put on the chain, can the NFT market usher in summer again?
As a mature digital asset market that has existed for many years, the CS2 jewelry trading system may provide useful reference for the blockchain industry.
PANews
2025/03/13 14:06
Binance joins hands with the UAE royal family: Sovereign fund MGX invests $2 billion to enter the crypto market, is Binance "making friends" with a low valuation?
After several acquisition rumors, Binance announced that it had received a $2 billion investment from Abu Dhabi investment institution MGX, which is the largest single investment in the history of cryptocurrencies. This transaction not only injected sufficient funds into Binance, but also brought strategic endorsement, resource support and policy protection from the UAE’s sovereign capital.
PANews
2025/03/13 13:01
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.13)
The base chain has seen amazing data since yesterday
PANews
2025/03/13 10:40
From Livermore to Crypto Whales: A century-long trading war, revealing the offensive and defensive game behind the $300 million order on Hyperliquid
The king of the market this time also successfully traded on a large scale, and took the initiative to liquidate his positions when market liquidity was insufficient, performing an extreme operation that triggered the market's worship.
PANews
2025/03/13 09:03
PA Daily | About 137 million USDT transferred to Binance; Senator Lummis's resubmitted Bitcoin bill allows the United States to reserve more than 1 million BTC
Metaplanet purchased an additional 162 bitcoins, increasing its holdings to 3,050; Tesla rebounded 3.7%, and the share prices of Strategy and Coinbase both rebounded significantly; the encrypted payment company Mesh completed an $82 million Series B financing round, led by Paradigm.
PANews
2025/03/12 17:30
Crypto infrastructure that drives both technology and applications, how does Quai Network open up the PayFi highway?
The L1 blockchain Quai Network, which was officially launched on its mainnet not long ago, has created a cryptographic infrastructure driven by both technology and applications, which can help unlock more potential for PayFi. Its innovative design can break the efficiency bottleneck of traditional payments and the scalability problem of blockchain, thus paving the way for seamless connection between the crypto economy and the real world.
PANews
2025/03/12 16:30
Trading time: The fifth anniversary of 312 and the arrival of CPI, the short-term trend of Bitcoin may usher in a key battle
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/03/12 13:50
Behind the U.S. stock chain: the narrative is lively, but the market is quiet. Can new wine in old bottles become the engine of the second curve of the bull market?
As the market continues to be sluggish, can stock tokenization, this “old wine in a new bottle”, become a new narrative for building a bottom?
PANews
2025/03/12 13:04
