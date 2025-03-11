MEXC Exchange
Exclusive interview with Gavin, founder of Polkadot: From multi-chain network to world computer, decrypting JAM computing platform and Web3 innovation path
2025 is a critical year for Polkadot's transformation. Gavin Wood started his Asia tour with his latest technological achievement, JAM. In the Hangzhou event, PANews conducted an exclusive interview with this Web3 industry leader, and discussed in depth Polkadot's technological innovation, ecological development, and his unique insights into the future of Web3.
PANews
2025/03/12 11:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.12)
Murad's holdings have shrunk by more than 80% in the past two months
PANews
2025/03/12 10:49
#StayTrue312 Every crash is the starting point of the next bull market.
Most importantly, stay alive.
PANews
2025/03/12 10:22
Avalanche competes for ETF: US concept dividends are supported, executive turmoil and ecological problems remain to be solved
Today, Avalanche is exploring new growth paths through technology upgrades, ecosystem expansion, and real-world applications. Although on-chain activity has picked up recently, management turmoil and external market pressures have made it difficult for the ecosystem to fully recover.
PANews
2025/03/11 20:00
From AI Agents to Autonomous Companies: How Spectral Labs is Reshaping Decentralized Finance with the Lux Framework
Through the AI enterprise framework Lux, Spectral enables AI agents to autonomously execute transactions, optimize portfolios, manage risks, and even operate entire autonomous companies. It has also recently opened recruitment interviews for its first AI hedge fund, Agent Spectra.
PANews
2025/03/11 19:00
Stablecoin supply hits all-time high, which investment strategies will profit from it?
The most attractive investment opportunities may come from new infrastructure, consumer applications and revenue-generating products that have not yet been launched. New tokens often attract higher market attention.
PANews
2025/03/11 17:55
PA Daily | BitMEX co-founder predicts BTC may bottom out at $70,000; JPMorgan Chase raises the probability of a U.S. recession to 40%
The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" warned that the economic engines of the United States, Germany and Japan are in trouble: he suggested investing in gold, BTC, etc.; Meme coin KOL Murad's investment portfolio has shrunk by more than 80% in the past two months to less than 10 million US dollars; VanEck has registered Avalanche ETF in Delaware.
PANews
2025/03/11 17:30
Trading time: Crypto market pulls back across the board, Ethereum nearly halved since the beginning of the year
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews
2025/03/11 14:30
The True Value of Data Availability: Celestia’s Revenue Potential
“$1 billion in annual revenue is easily achievable.”
PANews
2025/03/11 12:50
"312" previewed in advance? More than $120 million in on-chain liquidation is approaching, and the crypto market is still waiting for key catalysts
Coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the 312 incident, the crypto market once again experienced an across-the-board decline, and the large-scale liquidation wave on the chain exacerbated the panic in the market.
PANews
2025/03/11 12:31
Trending News
A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.
S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”
Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.