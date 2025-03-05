PA Daily | Binance will list RedStone (RED) spot; about $236 million of XRP was withdrawn from OKX

The whale that received the most ETH in the Genesis Trading liquidation payout has sold 40,000 ETH in the past two days; more than 95.25 million XRP were transferred from OKX to an unknown wallet, equivalent to approximately US$236 million; Berachain co-founder: regrets selling too much token supply to VCs, and currently hopes to minimize community dilution.