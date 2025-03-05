MEXC Exchange
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.7)
There aren’t many hot spots on the chain
PANews
2025/03/07 10:15
Is there any hope for ETH? Make Ethereum cool again
Ethereum should take proactive measures to incentivize projects within the ecosystem to maintain a consistent vision, rather than relying on the market’s spontaneous alignment.
PANews
2025/03/07 08:30
Analyst: The Uniswap Foundation has passed a huge investment plan of US$165.5 million, but why do I think it is only a temporary solution and not a fundamental solution?
UNI holders are like "cows" that are about to be squeezed dry, and the value of their tokens has never been captured.
PANews
2025/03/06 18:15
PA Daily | Trump family project WLFI increases holdings of ETH, WBTC and MOVE; BTC whale with a cost price of nearly $10,000 is suspected of selling BTC
Coinbase will list the Renzo (REZ) token; DoubleZero Foundation completed a $28 million financing at a valuation of $400 million; Elixir launched an airdrop qualification check page.
PANews
2025/03/06 17:30
Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading
Currently, the U.S. stock market has a huge impact on the crypto market, so it is difficult to use a fixed four-year cycle to measure market fluctuations.
PANews
2025/03/06 17:20
Hyperliquid’s revenue engine revealed: a victory for incremental decentralization
HYPE has a unique revenue engine that combines an exchange and a smart contract platform, and may become the highest-earning blockchain.
PANews
2025/03/06 15:21
Transactions exceed one trillion US dollars, with an average daily liquidation amount of 400 million US dollars. Hyperliquid has become a giant whale on the chain "casino"
Trillion-dollar trading volume, 60% perpetual contract market share, and an average of $400 million in daily on-chain settlements - Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange that has been established for less than two years, is eroding the contract market of centralized exchanges with a series of disruptive data.
PANews
2025/03/06 14:29
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)
SOL on-chain market begins to recover
PANews
2025/03/06 10:39
PA Daily | Binance will list RedStone (RED) spot; about $236 million of XRP was withdrawn from OKX
The whale that received the most ETH in the Genesis Trading liquidation payout has sold 40,000 ETH in the past two days; more than 95.25 million XRP were transferred from OKX to an unknown wallet, equivalent to approximately US$236 million; Berachain co-founder: regrets selling too much token supply to VCs, and currently hopes to minimize community dilution.
PANews
2025/03/05 17:30
Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself
There are not many negative factors left at present, so we can focus on the positive news that may arrive on March 7.
PANews
2025/03/05 15:28
Trending News
A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.
S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”
Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.