Aave joins the dividend army: over 100 million cash reserves start repurchase, or there will be favorable DeFi policies
Aave is about to join the DeFi dividend army. On March 4, the Aave community proposed a new proposal to update its token economic model, which will not only strengthen its competitive advantage in the liquidity battle, but also accelerate DeFi's transformation to a sustainable value capture model.
PANews
2025/03/05 13:51
From the Libra scandal to Solana’s loss of money, can Jupiter’s multi-strategy layout restore market confidence?
As a star project of the Solana ecosystem, Jupiter once played a core role with its high liquidity share, but the Libra scandal and the overall ecological crisis have plunged it into a quagmire. Despite this, Jupiter is trying to send a signal to the outside world that it can break through the headwind through multiple strategies such as ecological expansion, token repurchase plan, and product iteration.
PANews
2025/03/05 13:00
OSL Trading Hours: The overall market maintains a bearish trend, and March 7 may become the key to the price trend of cryptocurrencies
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/03/05 11:20
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.5)
Pump.fun trading volume fell 94% from January
PANews
2025/03/05 10:46
In the midst of the warm and cold times, we will comprehensively sort out the potential projects in the AI Agent track
Trump's national reserve plan boosted the market, but it returned to square one in less than a day. In the midst of the warm and cold weather, it is a good idea to concentrate on studying potential projects.
PANews
2025/03/05 10:30
PA Picture | One picture to understand the birth of Bitcoin and the 50-year history of cypherpunk development
Bitcoin and the Rise of the Cypherpunks: From Cryptography to the Decentralized Revolution
PANews
2025/03/04 18:08
PA Daily | Binance Watch tab adds 10 tokens including AERGO, ALPACA, AST; Arthur Hayes firmly believes that we are still in a bull market cycle
Binance HODLer airdrop launches the 11th project - GoPlus Security (GPS); Zora releases ZORA token economics: 10% for retroactive airdrops; Placeholder partners: Now is the bull market correction stage, not the top of this round of bull market.
PANews
2025/03/04 17:30
Tips for entrepreneurs: 7 common pitfalls in building AI agents
Project success comes from innovation, execution, and resilience, not just launching a token or following a narrative.
PANews
2025/03/04 17:10
Celebrity coin issuance no longer works? Ronaldinho's coin issuance encounters a collapse of trust
Since Trump, celebrity token issuance seems to have become a new business practice. On March 2, the famous retired football star Ronaldinho also announced the launch of his personal token $STAR10 on the BSC chain.
PANews
2025/03/04 15:17
One day's bull market was followed by another waterfall: How to survive in the surging and plummeting crypto market?
In the current extremely volatile market, it is difficult to make long-term profits by luck alone. Only investors with highly professional trading strategies can survive in extreme environments and potentially profit from them.
PANews
2025/03/04 13:00
A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.
S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”
Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.