From the Libra scandal to Solana’s loss of money, can Jupiter’s multi-strategy layout restore market confidence?

As a star project of the Solana ecosystem, Jupiter once played a core role with its high liquidity share, but the Libra scandal and the overall ecological crisis have plunged it into a quagmire. Despite this, Jupiter is trying to send a signal to the outside world that it can break through the headwind through multiple strategies such as ecological expansion, token repurchase plan, and product iteration.