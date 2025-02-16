MEXC Exchange
A look at 15 BNB Chain ecosystem AI Agents: Most are low-market-cap projects, only MyShell has the highest financing scale
In this article, PANews lists 15 AI Agent token issuance projects on BNB Chain, most of which are low-market-cap projects, with only MyShell, Cookie DAO and ChainGPT exceeding the 100 million US dollar mark. At the same time, 8 projects have received financing of varying scales, with MyShell receiving the highest investment amount and a strong investment lineup behind it.
PANews
2025/02/18 09:08
LIBRA token scam investigation: from presidential endorsement to hacker tracking
“The issuance of LIBRA is not to ‘cut leeks’, but to cause a market crash due to a failed plan.”
PANews
2025/02/17 20:30
From transactions to audits, here are 10 noteworthy Cookie DeFAI hackathon projects
These projects excel in cross-chain interoperability design, new applications, and performance optimization.
PANews
2025/02/17 19:27
PA Daily | Binance will delist AMB, CLV, STMX and VITE; Argentine President accused of fraud due to LIBRA token scandal
Metaplanet, a Japanese listed company, spent 4 billion yen to increase its holdings of 269.43 BTC; VITE fell 40% in a short period of time and AMB fell 22% due to the delisting of Binance; the investment institution under billionaire Paul Tudor Jones held $426.9 million of BlackRock IBIT.
PANews
2025/02/17 17:30
Open Ronin official announcement, 1kx heavy bet, can Ronin usher in a golden age?
Abandoning the high-quality boutique route, will the “Open Ronin” strategy allow the ecosystem to flourish?
PANews
2025/02/17 16:42
Reflecting on the cyclical changes in this round of crypto bull market, how to formulate an effective selling strategy?
Users need to develop a strategy for when to sell. While it may sound harsh, the market is what it is and a specific strategy for exiting a trade needs to be developed before the trade is made.
PANews
2025/02/17 16:00
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.17)
$LIBRA $Melania suspected to be operated by the same conspiracy group
PANews
2025/02/17 11:59
OSL Trading Hours: BTC trading activity drops sharply, ETH will have difficulty returning to the $2,800 mark in the short term
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2025/02/17 11:20
Financing Weekly Report | 21 public financing events; DeFi platform Legends completed $15 million in financing, with a16z and Coinbase Ventures participating
DeFi and Infra continue to lead in various tracks; Gaorong Capital invested US$30 million in Hong Kong-licensed cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Group.
PANews
2025/02/17 10:46
Weekly preview | FTX begins debt repayment; Consensus Hong Kong opens on February 18
In the coming week from February 17, 2025 to February 23, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
PANews
2025/02/16 21:11
