PA Daily | Over $2 billion in liquidations in the crypto market; Trump plans to impose tariffs on the EU

In the past 24 hours, the total amount of liquidation in the entire network has risen to more than 2 billion US dollars; in the past two years, Binance has conducted more than 120 internal audits and recovered 30 million US dollars in illegal gains; Coinbase Director: Trump has profited more than 800 million US dollars from TRUMP coins; regulators may approve five digital asset spot ETFs this year.