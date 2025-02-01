2025-08-08 Friday

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.5)

When will the multi-day meme bear market end?
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1295+4.18%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08114+1.36%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001738+4.07%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008818-0.38%
PANews2025/02/05 10:29
DeFAI investment opportunities under the Trump effect: a brief analysis of 25 potential projects

As a nascent field, most DeFAI projects are still in the testing phase; the recent market correction provides a possible entry opportunity for investors.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.175+3.48%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006122+0.26%
DEF-AI
DEFAI$0.0001374+23.45%
PANews2025/02/04 19:03
PA Daily | Trump ordered the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund within 12 months; MicroStrategy did not buy Bitcoin last week

Both Tron and Movement denied conducting &quot;token swap&quot; transactions with the WLFI project; Ethereum raised the Gas limit for the first time since switching to the Proof of Stake mechanism; Bybit CEO: The total liquidation amount of the cryptocurrency market on February 3 may be between US$8 billion and US$10 billion.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.175+3.48%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01598+2.96%
MAY
MAY$0.05073-0.09%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.09071+3.66%
FUND
FUND$0.02739--%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002158+5.62%
PANews2025/02/04 17:01
PA Daily | Over $2 billion in liquidations in the crypto market; Trump plans to impose tariffs on the EU

In the past 24 hours, the total amount of liquidation in the entire network has risen to more than 2 billion US dollars; in the past two years, Binance has conducted more than 120 internal audits and recovered 30 million US dollars in illegal gains; Coinbase Director: Trump has profited more than 800 million US dollars from TRUMP coins; regulators may approve five digital asset spot ETFs this year.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.175+3.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007-0.77%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02468+2.79%
MAY
MAY$0.05073-0.09%
PANews2025/02/03 17:04
How the Hyperliquid Points System Created the Most Successful Airdrop in History

The success of Hyperliquid’s points system lies in its ability to balance user stickiness mechanisms with the quality of its underlying product.
PANews2025/02/03 16:08
Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Web3 domain infrastructure company D3 Global completed a $25 million Series A financing, led by Paradigm

Large-scale financings are appearing frequently, with 10 financings of tens of millions of dollars disclosed last week.
PANews2025/02/03 11:24
Weekly preview | DEXX will start paying out compensation on February 8; XDC Network (XDC) unlocks tokens worth approximately $85.9 million

In the coming week from February 3, 2025 to February 9, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
XDC Network
XDC$0.09266-0.51%
PANews2025/02/02 21:53
PA Daily | Bitcoin fell below $100,000 due to the impact of new US tariffs; El Salvador revoked Bitcoin's legal currency status

Fifteen states in the United States are promoting strategic reserves of Bitcoin, with Arizona and Utah temporarily in the lead; Musk spent more than $290 million in the 2024 US election; in the past seven days, NFT transaction volume fell 29.45% month-on-month to US$137.9 million, and the number of buyers and sellers both increased by more than 30% month-on-month.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10007-0.77%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005004+3.96%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004751-0.14%
PANews2025/02/02 17:04
Web3 Marketing and Brand Building: Decoding the Product Code of Top Projects such as Axie and Nansen

The marketing business in the Web3 space is like building a house of cards.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.009473+0.73%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.034579+42.13%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.162-5.81%
PANews2025/02/02 16:30
PA Daily | Grayscale launches new Dogecoin trust fund; Tether introduces stablecoin USDT to Bitcoin Lightning Network

21Shares applied to launch a spot Polkadot ETF; Uniswap v4 was officially launched; swarms is pushing for a new proposal to increase the team&#39;s coin holdings to 10% to prevent price manipulation; Vitalik Buterin revealed his holdings: BTC accounts for less than 10%, and non-ETH assets are all below 10%.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,675.72+1.84%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005734+8.80%
FUND
FUND$0.02739--%
PANews2025/02/01 17:04

A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.

S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”

Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.