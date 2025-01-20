2025-08-08 Friday

PA Daily | ZachXBT complained that it helped the US government recover $20 million but got no return; WLFI bought ETH, WBTC, AAVE and other 6 tokens

PA Daily | ZachXBT complained that it helped the US government recover $20 million but got no return; WLFI bought ETH, WBTC, AAVE and other 6 tokens

Gnosis Co-founder: Ethereum should prioritize transaction capabilities and application needs; the market value of the fake Barron Trump token once reached 72.78 million US dollars and then plummeted 99%; a whale bought 7,000 SOL of ZACHXBT at an average price of 0.04043 US dollars, making a profit of more than 620,000 US dollars.
PANews2025/01/21 17:24
NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

NEAR Protocol Annual Progress Overview and 2025 Vision

AI will be a key theme for NEAR Protocol’s development this year.
PANews2025/01/21 16:12
Crazy weekend: Crypto’s Solana moment in 10 charts

Crazy weekend: Crypto’s Solana moment in 10 charts

Solana network DEX trading volume jumped from an average of approximately US$5 billion to US$27 billion, a 5.4-fold increase.
PANews2025/01/21 13:22
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.21)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.21)

Trump did not mention crypto, Bitcoin, market drops, inauguration speech lacks angles, no CA on chain
PANews2025/01/21 10:41
Trump's inaugural speech did not mention cryptocurrencies, the market fluctuated downward, and speculation on Bitcoin strategic reserves continued

Trump's inaugural speech did not mention cryptocurrencies, the market fluctuated downward, and speculation on Bitcoin strategic reserves continued

US President Trump delivered his inaugural speech, promising to lead the United States into a "golden age", and he did not mention Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency market has experienced turbulence in the past 24 hours. Previously, the market expected that Trump might also sign an executive order involving cryptocurrencies in the next few days.
PANews2025/01/21 09:29
Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

From the rapid collapse of the &quot;TIKTOK&quot; memecoin that just happened, to the suspected hype of the &quot;Restore The Republic&quot; (RTR) token in the name of Trump, Fournier has appeared at the center of the storm again and again.
PANews2025/01/20 23:08
The truth about the wealth of TRUMP tokens: Big players compete in the arena, with an average purchase of $590,000 per person, and an address bought $1.09 million in one minute after the token was iss

The truth about the wealth of TRUMP tokens: Big players compete in the arena, with an average purchase of $590,000 per person, and an address bought $1.09 million in one minute after the token was iss

TRUMP has become an arena for big investors to gamble on their funds. Even if 10U Ares could theoretically reap a 450-fold return, it would still be less than one percent of the average investment of big investors.
PANews2025/01/20 22:16
Conversation with Delphi Labs: The demise of OG Memes, the AI bubble, and BTC dominance

Conversation with Delphi Labs: The demise of OG Memes, the AI bubble, and BTC dominance

“Over 50% of revenue in the crypto space comes from Solana applications, and when Solana generates 80% of the industry’s revenue, it’s hard not to believe it has the potential to surpass ETH.”
PANews2025/01/20 18:10
PA Daily | BTC approaches $110,000; Trump will be sworn in at 1 a.m. on January 21

PA Daily | BTC approaches $110,000; Trump will be sworn in at 1 a.m. on January 21

Italian lawmakers urged the country&#39;s banking foundation to buy Bitcoin; Binance Futures will launch MELANIAUSDT 1-25x USDT perpetual contracts; $BARRON&#39;s market value exceeded 300 million.
PANews2025/01/20 17:25
Thinking about Trump's issuance of Trump coin: Is it a great feat or a self-imposed prison?

Thinking about Trump's issuance of Trump coin: Is it a great feat or a self-imposed prison?

Trumpcoin pushes us into an era where political identity, personal reputation, and memecoin speculation merge in real time. Is this the world&#39;s most ingenious social experiment, rewriting the power, brand, and money landscape, or is it an unexpected time bomb that threatens the president&#39;s credibility? Unlike stocks that react to politics, directly monetizing personal image allows reputation to be bought and sold in real time.
PANews2025/01/20 13:41

