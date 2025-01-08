MEXC Exchange
Chain games bravely enter the AI Agent track. Why did the game character Freya become popular and shortlisted for Binance Alpha?
Before other well-known blockchain game projects entered the market, the Roguelike fantasy RPG game Starfall Chronicles has taken the lead in entering the field of AI agents with its top character Freya, and was recently shortlisted for Binance Alpha.
PANews
2025/01/10 09:00
A look at 13 popular DeFAI projects: GRIFFAIN and Hey Anon have market capitalizations exceeding 100 million, with an average increase of more than 440%
In this article, PANews compiled 13 popular DeFAI-type coin issuance projects, of which only GRIFFAIN and Hey Anon have a market value of over 100 million, and most of the others are in the tens of millions of dollars. The scarcity of leading projects may mean that the participation in the DeFAI track is still relatively limited. However, the overall performance of the DeFAI project is still worth paying attention to. The 13 projects have increased by an average of 445.6% in the past week, among which Hive, HotKeySwap, Bankr and Hey Anon have increased far more than the average, showing the attention of capital.
PANews
2025/01/09 16:27
“Fame brings trouble” Hyperliquid sparks controversy again, public chain ecosystem development becomes a future problem
As a Layer 1, Hyperliquid has performed poorly in terms of decentralized governance and attracting more developers. Especially in terms of node participation, it seems to be full of closed colors, which once again confirms the impression of many skeptics on Hyperliquid's stand-alone chain.
PANews
2025/01/09 14:49
The US government has been approved to sell $6.5 billion worth of Bitcoin seized from the Silk Road. Trump promised to be embarrassed, and industry insiders said they are ready to buy at the bottom
The news came less than two weeks after the new Trump administration took office. According to analysis by the on-chain monitoring platform, it is expected that it will take several months for the US government to start liquidating the bitcoins seized from the Silk Road, and analysts generally believe that the selling pressure will be quickly absorbed by the market.
PANews
2025/01/09 13:42
Will the price of Bitcoin plummet again?
After revisiting $100,000, Bitcoin formed a bearish engulfing pattern, which may start a correction below $90,000.
PANews
2025/01/09 11:32
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.9)
$fatcoin faces $LLM, re-emerging the dispute between uppercase and lowercase Eliza
PANews
2025/01/09 10:42
PA Daily | The top 100 tokens by market value are all in a state of decline; Bhutan GMC includes BTC, ETH and BNB in strategic reserves
Matrixport: Global liquidity tightening may lead to short-term consolidation of Bitcoin; Bitcoin miners' trading volume share is close to historical lows; Hyperliquid clarified several issues raised by the community.
PANews
2025/01/08 17:27
AI takes the lead, 22 crypto projects collectively deploy AI Agent
In this article, PANews has compiled 22 non-AI crypto projects that are deploying AI Agents, covering multiple tracks such as games, public chains, payments, DeFi, and DePIN. These projects mainly accelerate the construction and development of the AI Agent ecosystem through technical framework development and application scenario implementation.
PANews
2025/01/08 17:03
Archaeology 2024: The top ten Bitcoin whales that "reappeared" in the world: the highest transfer exceeded 1,000 BTC, and the lowest cost was less than $1
This article will focus on analyzing the top ten most influential cases of Bitcoin whale wallet reactivations, delve into the multiple possible reasons behind these activities, and analyze how they can potentially affect market sentiment, pricing, and the dynamic development of the entire crypto ecosystem.
PANews
2025/01/08 16:10
A review of the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main
The SendAI Crypto x AI Hackathon showcased 10 outstanding projects covering multiple fields including DeFi investment, development tools, social entertainment, etc.
PANews
2025/01/08 13:57
