MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-03 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Can Ethereum continue to rise? Let’s understand the truth from the perspective of technology and fundamentals
Author: @BlazingKevin_ ，the Researcher at Movemaker Last week, Ethereum achieved a weekly increase of 26.4%, breaking through the pressure level of 2800 in one fell swoop and sprinting to the
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 11:00
Opinion: Cryptocurrency appears to be a beneficiary of the US-EU trade deal framework
PANews reported on July 28 that Ethereum stood at $3,900 per coin, setting a new high since December 2024. US financial media Investinglive commented that the trade agreement between the
TRADE
$0.1383
+1.56%
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 10:59
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events, decentralized AI infrastructure developer Gaia Labs completed $20 million in financing, led by ByteTrade and others
Highlights of this Issue According to incomplete statistics from PANews, there were 13 investment and financing events in the global blockchain last week (July 21-July 27); the total scale of
GAIA
$0.0005462
-0.29%
AI
$0.1136
-5.88%
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 10:56
The crypto market rose across the board, with the CeFi sector leading the gains by more than 4%, and ETH approaching $3,900 to hit a new high this year
PANews reported on July 28 that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market rebounded today. The CeFi sector rose 4.33% in 24 hours, of which BNB rose
MORE
$0.1001
+0.16%
GAINS
$0.02399
-1.59%
BNB
$738.8
-2.37%
ETH
$3,398.23
-3.47%
ROSE
$0.02316
-3.94%
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 10:50
Cluster Capital partner deposited 1,260 ETH to Coinbase, worth about $4.82 million
PANews reported on July 28, according to Ai yi's report, Cluster Capital partner Winslow Strong(@winslow_strong) recharged 1,260 ETH to Coinbase 10 hours ago, worth approximately USD 4.82 USD, and was
AI
$0.1136
-5.88%
ETH
$3,398.23
-3.47%
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 10:15
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.28)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Let's take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/28 Update: BNB version of MicroStrategy is ready to go, BNB breaks
READY
$0.002777
+3.96%
MEME
$0.001813
-6.01%
BNB
$738.8
-2.37%
AI
$0.1136
-5.88%
GO
$0.00093
+2.19%
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 10:13
Guanglian Technology Holdings and High West reached a strategic cooperation and received the first round of HK$1 billion in funding support
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Glodon News, Guanglian Technology Holdings (02531.HK) reached a strategic cooperation with High West Capital Partners Limited on July 27, 2025 and signed
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 10:05
Lion Holdings launches SDFG to create a multi-currency and RWA tokenized digital financial ecosystem
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the company's announcement, Synagistics Holdings (02562.HK) announced the launch of a new digital financial group, Synagistics Digital Finance Group (SDFG), which is
MULTI
$0.07669
+0.69%
RWA
$0.003477
-1.44%
LAUNCH
$0.000000000000001257
-1.17%
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 10:01
Courtyard receives $30 million in Series A funding led by Forerunner, with participation from Y Combinator and others
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Fortune, New York startup Courtyard recently completed a $30 million Series A financing round, led by Forerunner Ventures, with existing investors such
STARTUP
$0.01695
+9.58%
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 09:59
Guofu Quantum: Subscribes to 18% of Rtree's equity to promote RWA layout
PANews reported on July 28 that Guofu Quantum, a listed company, announced that the company has completed a strategic investment of 18% of the equity of Rtree Tech Service Co.,
RWA
$0.003477
-1.44%
Share
PANews
2025/07/28 09:41
Trending News
More
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets
WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.
A whale spent 2.25 million USDT to buy 2.4 million FARTCOIN
Key U.S. inflation gauge rises while consumer spending nearstagnation
Hackers ditch mixers for bridges in lightning-fast crypto laundering play, analysts say