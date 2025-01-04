2025-08-08 Friday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
PA Daily | Binance will open SOLV/USDT trading on January 17; listed company KULR Technology purchased $21 million in BTC

PA Daily | Binance will open SOLV/USDT trading on January 17; listed company KULR Technology purchased $21 million in BTC

Shiba Inu ecological token TREAT will be launched on January 14; Data: Vitalik sold more than $116,300 of ESTEE; listed company KULR Technology withdrew 213.4 BTC from Coinbase Prime.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,675.72+1.83%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001508-8.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10001-0.96%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01598+2.96%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000693+3.12%
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0.04293+2.53%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000001056+18.38%
Share
PANews2025/01/06 17:25
A preliminary study of DeFAI: Deep integration of DeFi and AI, three core scenarios promote large-scale application of DeFi

A preliminary study of DeFAI: Deep integration of DeFi and AI, three core scenarios promote large-scale application of DeFi

Heyanon.ai will launch a public beta version of its “AI-driven DeFi interactive interface, autonomous DeFi smart agent, and research and information interaction agent” at the end of January.
DeepBook
DEEP$0.15891+9.72%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002024-2.22%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5148+5.57%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1295+4.09%
DEF-AI
DEFAI$0.0001374+23.45%
Share
PANews2025/01/06 15:19
Solana AI Hackathon organizer angrily denounced: Solana AI Hackathon should not be reduced to a "casino", the conspiracy group is a bad VC without reputation burden

Solana AI Hackathon organizer angrily denounced: Solana AI Hackathon should not be reduced to a "casino", the conspiracy group is a bad VC without reputation burden

Over-tokenization makes builders short-sighted and blind.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1295+4.09%
VinuChain
VC$0.00502-4.01%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002157+5.52%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000894+1.70%
Share
PANews2025/01/06 14:21
Financing Weekly Report | 8 public financing events; AlloyX, a stablecoin aggregation sales infrastructure platform, completed a $10 million Pre-A round of financing

Financing Weekly Report | 8 public financing events; AlloyX, a stablecoin aggregation sales infrastructure platform, completed a $10 million Pre-A round of financing

Market heat has cooled again; DefiLlama data shows that venture capital funds invested a total of US$1.576 billion in crypto start-ups in December 2024, and the monthly financing amount hit a new high since October 2022.
Share
PANews2025/01/06 11:12
OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin has rebounded from its lows and may hit $125,000 in the short term

OSL Trading Time: Bitcoin has rebounded from its lows and may hit $125,000 in the short term

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
MAY
MAY$0.05103+0.55%
Share
PANews2025/01/06 11:10
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.6)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.6)

Damn! Surrounded by Ai!
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1295+4.09%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001735+3.89%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008818-0.35%
Share
PANews2025/01/06 10:29
Weekly Preview | Sonic SVM, Xterio, Seraph will launch TGE; Aptos (APT) unlocks tokens worth nearly $110 million

Weekly Preview | Sonic SVM, Xterio, Seraph will launch TGE; Aptos (APT) unlocks tokens worth nearly $110 million

In the coming week from January 6, 2025 to January 12, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.005423-25.71%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.21931+3.60%
Seraph
SERAPH$0.14494-0.65%
Aptos
APT$4.586+7.47%
Share
PANews2025/01/05 21:25
PA Daily | Solv Protocol official X account was stolen; NFT transaction volume fell 17.54% month-on-month to US$132.7 million in the past week

PA Daily | Solv Protocol official X account was stolen; NFT transaction volume fell 17.54% month-on-month to US$132.7 million in the past week

The People&#39;s Bank of China held a work meeting for 2025: to do a solid job in the research and development of digital RMB and other tasks; Elon Musk said that a new character called &quot;Percy Verence&quot; has been launched; the three SWARMS whales have accumulated a floating profit of 21.573 million US dollars; the transaction volume settled on the Bitcoin network in 2024 will exceed 19 trillion US dollars, more than double the 8.7 trillion US dollars in 2023.
swarms
SWARMS$0.02146+5.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10001-0.96%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001176+3.79%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01898+5.73%
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0.04293+2.53%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004748+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/01/05 17:17
A quick look at the AI pet game The Farm: Will AI agents bring new gameplay to blockchain games?

A quick look at the AI pet game The Farm: Will AI agents bring new gameplay to blockchain games?

Through deep integration with AI Agent, The Farm attempts to create an unprecedented immersive gaming world and redefine the way players interact with the virtual ecosystem.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.61+1.81%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.2782-1.00%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.15891+9.72%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1295+4.09%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02362+3.27%
Share
PANews2025/01/05 12:29
AI Agent Project Startup Guide: Start Early and Build Openly

AI Agent Project Startup Guide: Start Early and Build Openly

Don&#39;t stress too much, the launch is only 10%-20% of your long-term success, don&#39;t make it complicated.
Threshold
T$0.01718+2.50%
Startup
STARTUP$0.017832+0.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1295+4.09%
Salamanca
DON$0.000827+0.24%
Share
PANews2025/01/04 17:28

Trending News

More

A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed.

S&P Global assigns Sky Protocol a “B-” credit rating due to its “centralization and liquidity risks”

Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.