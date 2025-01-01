PA Daily | Musk published two tweets containing frog elements at night; FLock.io launched the mainnet and token generation activities on Base

The Prime Minister of Montenegro said that the procedure for extraditing Do Kwon to the United States has been completed; SPACE ID disclosed its 2025 roadmap: it plans to expand its business beyond Web3; NFT sales in 2024 reached US$8.83 billion, a year-on-year increase of 1.1%; Sonic SVM announced token economics, 57% of the total SONIC tokens will be allocated to the community, and TGE is scheduled for January 7, 2025.